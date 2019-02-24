< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story420619948" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420619948" data-article-version="1.0">Here's how to get your $125 from Equifax</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:02PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420619948.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420619948");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420619948-391399497"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420619948-391399497" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/money%20rolls_1551058203522.jpg_6820247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420619948" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Equifax's $700 million settlement with the U.S. government over a massive 2017 data breach includes up to $425 million for consumers. The settlement generally offers claimants $125 for their trouble, and claims can be easily filed online at <a href="https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/">equifaxbreachsettlement.com</a>.</p><p>The breach was one of the largest ever to threaten private information, affecting 147 million people. The compromised data included Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver license numbers, credit card numbers and in some cases, data from passports. Criminals can use those bits of personal information to commit identity theft.</p><p>Monday's settlement gives affected consumers free credit-monitoring and identity-restoration services for the next several years. They may also be eligible for money for their time or reimbursement for certain services.</p><p>Here is what you need to know about the breach and what actions you can take:</p><p>HOW DID HACKERS BREAK IN?</p><p>According to the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, a server hosting Equifax's online dispute portal was running software with a known weak spot. The hackers, who have not been identified, jumped through the opening to reach databases containing consumers' personal information. The attack went unnoticed by Equifax for more than six weeks.</p><p>Equifax officials told GAO the company made many mistakes. Some were as simple as having an outdated list of computer systems administrators. When the company circulated a notice to install a patch for the software vulnerability, the employees responsible for installing the patch never got it.</p><p>HOW HAS THE BREACH AFFECTED CONSUMERS?</p><p>Equifax says it hasn't seen much of an increase in identity theft, but it is difficult to tell precisely who has been affected and how.</p><p>"You cannot determine with certainty that the information will never wind up in the hands of people who are going to use it," said Ryan Calo, a law professor at the University of Washington.</p><p>Even if the data hasn't been used, the unease and discomfort caused by large breaches also should be taken into account, Calo added.</p><p>WHAT DO CONSUMERS GET FROM THE SETTLEMENT?</p><p>Affected consumers may be eligible for up to $20,000 in reimbursements for losses from unauthorized charges to affected accounts, legal and other fees, credit-monitoring or identity-theft-protection services and expenses related to freezing or unfreezing credit reports. For the time spent dealing with the breach, consumers can seek $25 per hour for up to 20 hours as compensation.</p><p>All impacted consumers will be eligible to receive 10 years of free credit monitoring, at least seven years of free identity-restoration services, and, starting in 2020, six free copies of their Equifax credit report each year for seven years. That's on top of the free copy consumers can already get by law every 12 months from each of the three big agencies - Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. For minors, free credit monitoring increases to 18 years.</p><p><a href="https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/">Consumers can opt instead for a $125 cash payment for a credit-monitoring product of their choice</a>.</p><p>Consumers must submit a claim to receive free credit monitoring or cash reimbursements.</p><p>WHAT CAN CONSUMERS DO WITH CREDIT REPORTS?</p><p>Consumers should examine the listed accounts and loans to make sure that the information is correct and that they authorized the transactions. If something is suspicious, contact the company that issued the account and the credit-rating agency.</p><p>Consumers should consider freezing their credit, which stops thieves from opening new credit cards or loans in their names. It can be done online. Consumers can freeze their credit for free because of recent legislation, avoiding fees that were typically $5 to $10 per rating agency. Just remember to temporarily unfreeze credit, also free, when applying for a new credit card or loan.</p><p>MAKING THE CLAIM</p><p>The U.S. District Court in Atlanta granted preliminary approval Monday. The FTC said that the initial claims period will begin Tuesday and be open for six months. The settlement administrator won't send out any payments until the deadline has passed.</p><p>Consumers can get more information at the website created by the settlement administrator, https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com , or the Federal Trade Commission website at https://www.ftc.gov/equifax .</p><p>Once the FTC sets up its claims site, consumers can check there to see if they were affected by the data breach. Consumers can make a claim if they can prove they suffered identity theft "fairly traceable" to the 2017 breach or if they can document they spent time and money dealing with securing their credit because of the breach even if they weren't subject to identity theft. That could include signing up for credit monitoring services.</p><p>Consumers should sign up on the FTC website for email updates on the process. Regulators also suggest that consumers save any documents related to their efforts to avoid or recover from identity theft.</p><p>WHO WILL BENEFIT</p><p>It's unclear who will benefit the most from this agreement.</p><p>While the settlement does provide some financial relief, which experts said is unusual for these kinds of cases, they said it doesn't go quite far enough for consumers.</p><p>National Consumer Law Center staff attorney Chi Chi Wu said that while the settlement provides some compensation for known victims now, there isn't a mechanism to address consumers who might suffer identity theft or other fallout many years down the road.</p><p>Additionally, it's a challenge to prove harm specifically from Equifax, as there are so many breaches, said M. Eric Johnson, dean of Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management. By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A 2-year-old child was found dead inside a van parked outside of a day care center in South Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office told WSVN 7 News .</p><p>Deputies are investigating how the toddler was left inside the van. Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews were assisting at the scene, at Ceressa's Daycare & Pre-school, along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue,</p><p>Aerial views of the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the side and windshield of a while van parked at the school.</p>
</div> Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews were assisting at the scene, at Ceressa’s Daycare & Pre-school, along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue,</p><p>Aerial views of the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the side and windshield of a while van parked at the school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/whoopi-goldberg-compares-border-facilities-to-fake-nazi-concentration-camp-set-up-to-fool-red-cross" title="Whoopi Goldberg compares border facilities to fake Nazi concentration camp set up to fool Red Cross" data-articleId="420932163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By <span class="author">Nick Givas | Fox News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:05PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:11PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Following President Trump 's war of words with House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings , D-Md., about conditions on the southern border Sunday, "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg boldly compared the detention facilities to a fake Nazi concentration camp set up to dupe the Red Cross during World War II.</p><p>"Cummings had a good reason to say that there was a problem," she said Monday. "World War II started in 1939. From 1941-1945 tens of thousands of Jews were kept in Nazi labor camps. There was a camp ... when the Red Cross was invited to inspect the camp in 1944, the Nazis hid the fact of what they were doing.</p><p>"And so they built a fake camp. And it was kind of like, no, everything's fine here. Everybody was eating. People were walking around singing and stuff."</p>
</div> From 1941-1945 tens of thousands of Jews were kept in Nazi labor camps. There was a camp ... when the Red Cross was invited to inspect the camp in 1944, the Nazis hid the fact of what they were doing.</p><p>"And so they built a fake camp. And it was kind of like, no, everything’s fine here. Everybody was eating. People were walking around singing and stuff."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-signs-sept-11-victims-compensation-fund-extension" title="Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension" data-articleId="420893581" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As first responders and their families celebrate, President Trump shows off his signature on H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11 victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden&nbsp;July 29, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:56PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>President Donald Trump on Monday signed a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund helping those impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks never runs out of money, ending years of legislative gridlock as the number of first responders dying of Ground Zero-related illnesses mounted.</p><p>Appearing in the Rose Garden with more than 60 first responders from the 2001 terrorist attacks, Trump signed into law an extension of the fund through 2092, essentially making it permanent.</p><p>"You inspire all of humanity," Trump said of the "true American warriors" who rushed to assist victims that day and searched for remains for months after.</p>
</div> July 29, 2019" title="7a GILROY NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify gunman in deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, 6-year-old boy among those killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/witnesses-describe-gilroy-shooter-dressed-in-khaki-loading-rifle-silently-before-kiling-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police descend on the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman killed three and injured a dozen others. July 29, 2019" title="530A GILROY NUTS AND BOLTS _00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses describe Gilroy shooter dressed in khaki, loading rifle silently before killing 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-twins-left-in-hot-car-defends-husband"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/29/FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758_7555856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of twins left in hot car defends husband</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missile-launcher-found-in-checked-luggage-at-bwi-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;TSA&#x20;Spokesperson&#x20;Lisa&#x20;Farbstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Missile launcher found in checked luggage at airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-found-dead-inside-van-outside-south-florida-day-care" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler found dead inside van outside day care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/whoopi-goldberg-compares-border-facilities-to-fake-nazi-concentration-camp-set-up-to-fool-red-cross" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whoopi Goldberg compares border facilities to fake Nazi concentration camp set up to fool Red Cross</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears-kicker-candidates-facing-up-to-camp-pressures-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears kicker candidates facing up to camp pressures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brazil-prison-riot-beheadings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 