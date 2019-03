- The husband of a woman who was supposedly stabbed to death by a panhandler has been charged with murdering her.

Baltimore Police said on Sunday that husband Keith Smith was arrested for the murder of Jacquelyn Smith, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The case gained national attention because the family made a point of focusing on Jacquelyn Smith's generosity in giving out money, and the tragedy of her allegedly being killed while doing it.

On Sunday, police said that Keith Smith and daughter Shavon Smithare were arrested trying to flee the country.

"Like everyone in our city, state and across this nation, we mourned the senseless killing of Jacquelyn Smith. To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. “They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn's life with unconscionable cruelty and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents."