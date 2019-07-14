The boy was then flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for "serious injuries," according to police.
"We would like to thank Rescue 20 and St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital Staff as well as Officers from the North Vernon Police Department for their efforts," police said.
Additional incidents about the accident have yet to be released. The sheriff's office said that deputies are still investigating.
More on FoxNews.com.
Posted Jul 14 2019 10:04AM CDT
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Moluccas islands on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, creating panic and causing damage to houses in eastern Indonesia.
The quake struck the Maluku Islands in the North Maluku province of Indonesia at a depth of six miles, but there were no reports of major injuries. The country's meteorology agency (BMKG) said there is little threat of a tsunami.
"There are no reports of infrastructure damage yet," Iksan Subur, an official with Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency located near the epicenter, told Reuters .
Posted Jul 14 2019 09:30AM CDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 09:33AM CDT
A nationwide crackdown to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants across the country began late Saturday in the nation's largest city and several other places, according to officials.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resumed its previously announced plan to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants who've been given orders to leave the country, targeting people in at least 10 cities. The ICE raids began late Saturday and into the early morning hours on Sunday in "a number of jurisdictions," not just New York City, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News.
In an exclusive interview on " FOX & Friends ," Acting ICE director Matt Albence said while he couldn't speak to anything specifically from an operational perspective, the overarching concern when the agency conducts any sort of enforcement operation is "the safety and security of both our officers that are conducting the operation as well as the public."
Posted Jul 13 2019 09:44PM CDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 09:10AM CDT
A Louisiana man was reportedly arrested this week on first-degree rape charges after his wife allegedly walked in on him sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl left in his care.
Glenn Mills Jr. of Slidell, La., ran from the home Wednesday after being caught “fully involved” in the rape of the young girl, WDSU-TV of New Orleans reported.
His wife called sheriff’s deputies to report the crime Wednesday night and Mills was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to WDSU.