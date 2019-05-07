A woman has been charged with the death of a 10-week-old puppy, who was discovered inside a weighted cage submerged in a New Jersey pond, police announced Tuesday.

Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, both third-degree offenses, as well as defiant trespassing.

A rescue officer at The Last Resort Rescue, a Passaic County nonprofit, reportedly discovered the crate at Greenwood Pond off Bonter Road on Tuesday, April 30. The puppy was "ice cold," soaked inside the crate, according to the rescue.