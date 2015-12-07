< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418895551" data-article-version="1.0">Judges under fire for remarks in sex assault cases</h1>
</header> https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418895551" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>New Jersey's high court took action Wednesday against two judges who have faced criticism over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.</p> <p>New Jersey's Supreme Court recommended that state Superior Court Judge John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench. Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault, and joked about the exchange later with court personnel.</p> <p>Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came "from a good family."</p> <p>State Superior Court Judge James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager. Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.</p> <p>The Troiano case and another involving a judge who also declined to waive a 16-year-old's sexual assault case to adult court prompted strong criticism in recent weeks after the comments came to light. Both decisions were reversed by appeals courts.</p> <p>Numerous public officials called for Troiano and state Superior Court Judge Marcia Silva to be removed from the bench. Silva called an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by a 16-year-old "not an especially heinous or cruel offense."</p> <p>According to the court's order, the termination of Troiano's assignment was by his own request.</p> <p>According to an appeals court decision last month, Troiano wrote that the "young man comes from a good family who put him into an excellent school where he was doing extremely well. ... He is clearly a candidate for not just college but probably for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high."</p> <p>In the Russo case, the Supreme Court is seeking a harsher punishment than one recommended earlier this year by a judicial ethics commission that suggested a three-month unpaid suspension - though some members pushed for six months.</p> <p>Russo has contended he was only trying to elicit more information from the woman. At a hearing before the Supreme Court this month, Russo's attorney said he was remorseful and had "learned his lesson." The attorney didn't immediately answer an email seeking comment Wednesday.</p> <p>Russo, who was reassigned to a different county court in December, has until next month to respond to the Supreme Court's order and can contest his removal in front of a panel. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More National Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/House_passes__15_minimum_wage_0_7532318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/House_passes__15_minimum_wage_0_7532318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/House_passes__15_minimum_wage_0_7532318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/House_passes__15_minimum_wage_0_7532318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/House_passes__15_minimum_wage_0_7532318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House Democrats approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade to $15 an hour." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour, but the bill has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.</p><p>Passage was assured after centrists won concessions for a slower phase-in, over six years instead of five. They also won assurances the pay hike could be halted midway if a study shows job losses or other adverse effects.</p><p>A hike in the $7.25 hourly wage has been a top Democratic campaign promise, intended to address income inequality that's driving the 2020 political debate. Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said raising the wage is the "right thing to do."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sarasota-man-zip-tied-child-to-plywood-deputies-say" title="Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say" data-articleId="418914449" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos provided by Sarasota County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Sarasota man and his girlfriend were arrested after a hungry child was zip-tied to a piece of plywood, deputies said. </p><p>Sarasota County deputies were alerted Sunday to the child abuse case. After obtaining a search warrant, they said they found the zip ties and plywood inside the home of 41-year-old Frank McKay. </p><p>According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old victim bound the child to the plywood because he had stolen food and money to buy snacks. He had to sleep without a mattress or any linens, detectives said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/ignoring-your-co-workers-can-help-you-avoid-being-tired-study-reveals" title="Ignoring your co-workers can help you avoid being tired, study reveals" data-articleId="418892676" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Untitled-1_1563458489428_7531768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Untitled-1_1563458489428_7531768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Untitled-1_1563458489428_7531768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Untitled-1_1563458489428_7531768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Untitled-1_1563458489428_7531768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stock Photo: Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ignoring your co-workers can help you avoid being tired, study reveals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You may not want to talk to your co-workers anymore. Because ignoring them may help you feel less tired at the end of the day.</p><p>Mental Health professionals talking to “Business Insider” offered up some tips on how to avoid feeling burned out at work.</p><p>Having your focus drawn away from the job at hand can be causing you mental exhaustion. Especially when co-workers interrupt you with questions or conversation, it can take up to 25 minutes for you to regain your complete focus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shown in a July 17, 2019, file photo. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)" title="getty_nancypelosifile_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/womans-throat-face-slashed-in-lincoln-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_20190718111328"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman's throat, face slashed in 'sexually motivated' Lincoln Park attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/berkeley-city-council-votes-to-eliminate-gender-specific-words-from-city-code"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_20190718051542-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Berkeley bans gender-specific words from city code</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cows-found-cooling-off-in-lake-after-running-away-from-suburban-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x20;to&#x20;Right&#x3a;&#x20;Desiree&#x20;Figueroa&#x2c;&#x20;Clarisa&#x20;Figueroa" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mother, daughter charged in death of Ochoa-Lopez baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;July&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Bill&#x20;Clark&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/day-2-of-deliberations-on-death-penalty-in-scholar-s-slaying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Day 2 of deliberations on death penalty in scholar's slaying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/judges-under-fire-for-remarks-in-sex-assault-cases" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judges under fire for remarks in sex assault cases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sarasota-man-zip-tied-child-to-plywood-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;Sarasota&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > 