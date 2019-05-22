< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story408469587" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408469587" data-article-version="1.0">Lawmaker punched wife in face over not undressing quick enough for sex: report</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:17PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408469587-408469548" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Doug%20McLeod_1558570610005.jpg_7303726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408469587" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP)</strong> - A south Mississippi lawmaker punched his wife in the face after she didn't undress quickly enough when the lawmaker wanted to have sex, according to a police report in the case.</p><p>Republican state Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.</p><p>The Sun Herald reports the document was filed with the George County Sheriff's Department. McLeod is free on bail. He didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.</p><p>The 58-year-old McLeod has represented George and Stone counties since 2012. He's unopposed for reelection this year.</p><p>McLeod hasn't responded to requests for comment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.</p><p>Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton said McLeod should step down if he did punch his wife.</p><p>"I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true," Gunn said in a statement Tuesday. "These actions are unacceptable for anyone."</p><p>Deputies reported McLeod was drunk and holding a glass of alcohol when they arrived at the family's home Saturday night. Deputies report McLeod had punched his wife and bloodied her nose. They found blood on the bed and bedroom floor.</p><p>When McLeod opened the door and officers told him they were responding to a report of a domestic assault, they wrote that he replied "Are you kidding me?"</p><p>The deputies said they could hear McLeod when he walked back inside, yelling that "the cops are here."</p><p>"Mr. McLeod had slurred speech and walked slow in a zigzag pattern," deputies wrote, adding he was so inebriated he had to grab a handrail to maintain his balance.</p><p>When deputies entered, they said two women were standing at the top of a stairwell and both appeared frightened. McLeod's wife eventually came outside after deputies assured her they would keep her away from her husband.</p><p>The deputy said McLeod's wife was shaking and upset. McLeod's wife said her husband was drunk and "just snapped," as he often does when under the influence of alcohol, the report said.</p><p>Another woman present said McLeod's wife came running up to her room, her face bloodied. The woman shut the door and locked it with McLeod's wife inside.</p><p>The other woman said McLeod started banging on the door and telling the women to open it. Now he’s graduating from the school’s nursing program. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Never give up': Man graduates from nursing school after first working there as a janitor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Frank Baez began working as a janitor at New York University’s Tisch Hospital, cleaning patient rooms, bathrooms and hallways when he was a teenager. Now he’s graduating from the school’s nursing program. </p><p>“Now I see the hard work is paying off, and it feels rewarding, it feels refreshing, it’s indescribable,” said Baez.</p><p>The 29-year-old immigrant from the Dominican Republic got his nursing degree from NYU’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing this week, after finishing an accelerated 15-month program. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-bombshell-revelation-pentagon-admits-it-investigates-ufos-through-secret-initiative-report-says" title="'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/_Bombshell_revelation___Pentagon_admits__0_7303174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/_Bombshell_revelation___Pentagon_admits__0_7303174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/_Bombshell_revelation___Pentagon_admits__0_7303174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/_Bombshell_revelation___Pentagon_admits__0_7303174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/_Bombshell_revelation___Pentagon_admits__0_7303174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Pentagon admitted that it still investigates reports of UFOs, or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” in a statement that a former U.K. defense official called “a bombshell revelation,” according to a New York Post report." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pentagon admitted that it still investigates reports of UFOs, or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” in a statement that a former U.K. defense official called “a bombshell revelation,” according to a New York Post report . </p><p>A Department of Defense spokesman exclusively told the Post in a statement that a secret government initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program “did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena.”</p><p>Even though the DOD said it shut down the AATIP in 2012, spokesman Christopher Sherwood acknowledged that the department still investigates claimed sightings of alien spacecraft, the Post reported. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" title="2019 Fleet Week New York" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Fleet Week New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships.</p><p>The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. 