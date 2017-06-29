< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415497420" data-article-version="1.0">Man allegedly forges traffic ticket to get out of work, now in trouble for faking police document</h1>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man allegedly forges traffic ticket to get out of work, now in trouble for faking police document&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/man-allegedly-forges-traffic-ticket-to-get-out-of-work-now-in-trouble-for-faking-police-document" data-title="Man allegedly forges traffic ticket to get out of work, now in trouble for faking police document" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/man-allegedly-forges-traffic-ticket-to-get-out-of-work-now-in-trouble-for-faking-police-document" addthis:title="Man allegedly forges traffic ticket to get out of work, now in trouble for faking police document"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415497420.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415497420");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415497420-264799839"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415497420-264799839" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415497420" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LISBON, N.H. (AP)</strong> - A man accused of forging a police report to back up his bogus story that he used as an excuse to his boss is facing real charges in New Hampshire.</p><p>The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. </p><p>Police say the Lisbon man told his boss he was late to work at a construction company March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration. </p><p>When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a report purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.</p><p>The boss contacted police, who said they had not had any contact with Neilson that day nor written the report. </p><p>A phone number for Neilson could not be found. <br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4455214" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national/hiker-found-after-week-lost-in-the-woods" title="Hiker found after week lost in the woods" data-articleId="415489844" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing elderly hiker found alive after a week in the wilderness near Los Angeles. (photos: provided by police and rescue)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hiker found after week lost in the woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 07:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A hiker who was missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week was found Saturday and has apparently survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a creek, authorities said.</p><p>A helicopter crew found Eugene Jo, 73, in a canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains and hoisted him to safety, Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said.</p><p>The crew flew him to a hospital to be examined.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/someone-tried-to-smuggle-giant-snails-through-airport-but-the-beagle-brigade-stopped-them" title="Someone tried to smuggle giant snails through airport, but the 'beagle brigade' stopped them" data-articleId="415484129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Snails%20and%20pen_1561850724220.jpg_7456966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Snails%20and%20pen_1561850724220.jpg_7456966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Snails%20and%20pen_1561850724220.jpg_7456966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Snails%20and%20pen_1561850724220.jpg_7456966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Snails%20and%20pen_1561850724220.jpg_7456966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Someone tried to smuggle these giant snails through Atlanta&#39;s airport. (Image: CBP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Someone tried to smuggle giant snails through airport, but the 'beagle brigade' stopped them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's "beagle brigade," sniffed out two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta's airport from Nigeria.</p><p>The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the beagles, named Candie and Chipper, were alerted to the passenger's checked bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. A Customs agriculture specialist found the snails in a suitcase, along with prohibited fruits and vegetables. </p><p>The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while the food was destroyed. The USDA's website says such snails are illegally imported for classroom exhibits as pets or for food. They're also described as "one of the most damaging" in the world because they consume at least 500 types of plants, reproduce quickly, and can cause meningitis. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/alligator-found-eating-human-remains" title="Alligator found eating human remains" data-articleId="415471536" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alligator found eating human remains</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials are investigating the death of a man discovered floating in a Florida canal with some of his remains found inside an alligator.</p><p>The Ledger reports that a person found the body floating west of Fort Meade and saw an alligator had parts of it in its mouth. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Michael Ford II.</p><p>The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and killed the alligator to perform a necropsy, which revealed that one of Ford's hands and one of his feet were in the gator's stomach.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pride-parade-expected-to-draw-about-a-million-people-to-boystown-lakeview-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Saturday_Pride_Celebrations_0_7457566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Pride_Celebrations_0_20190630024219"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pride parade expected to draw about a million people to Boystown, Lakeview Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-near-carnival-in-chatham"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 21-year-old man was shot near this carnival in Chatham. (Image: Sun-Times Media Wire) " title="Shooting near carnival and Jewel Osco in Chatham"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot near carnival in Chatham</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-found-dead-after-barricade-situation-in-oak-lawn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oak%20Lawn%20barricade%20SWAT%20team_1561841755681.jpg_7456931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after police responded to what they initially described as a barricade situation. (Image: Sun-Times Wire)" title="Oak Lawn barricade SWAT team"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Person found dead after 'barricade situation' in Oak Lawn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dfcs-discusses-future-for-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BABY INDIA FOUND IN WOODS 5P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-10-sox-3" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twins 10, Sox 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-6-reds-0-baez-hits-first-grand-slam-of-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs 6, Reds 0; Baez hits first grand slam of season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-allegedly-forges-traffic-ticket-to-get-out-of-work-now-in-trouble-for-faking-police-document" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/06/29/trafficticket_1498694669217_3644369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly forges traffic ticket to get out of work, now in trouble for faking police document</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-near-carnival-in-chatham" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting%20near%20carnival%20and%20Jewel%20Osco%20in%20Chatham_1561854357221.JPG_7457517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;21-year-old&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;near&#x20;this&#x20;carnival&#x20;in&#x20;Chatham&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x3a;&#x20;Sun-Times&#x20;Media&#x20;Wire&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot near carnival in Chatham</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/hiker-found-after-week-lost-in-the-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Missing%20elderly%20hiker%20found%20alive%20after%20a%20week%20in%20the%20wilderness_1561853091213.jpg_7457515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;elderly&#x20;hiker&#x20;found&#x20;alive&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;week&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;wilderness&#x20;near&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;photos&#x3a;&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x20;and&#x20;rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hiker found after week lost in the woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 