Man raped unconscious woman inside police station 'out of boredom,' police say
Posted May 16 2019 03:50PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 05:11PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/man-raped-unconscious-woman-inside-police-station-out-of-boredom-police-say" addthis:title="Man raped unconscious woman inside police station 'out of boredom,' police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407325025.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407325025");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407325025-404960730"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407325025-404960730" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407325025" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - An Alaskan man is behind bars after he was caught on surveillance camera raping an unconscious woman inside a local police station because he thought it would “be adventurous.”</p><p>Devan Thomas Gage, 25, was arrested Monday at the Fairbank Police Department station after an emergency dispatcher alerted officers that security cameras had caught the assault inside the station’s vestibule, <strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fairbanksalaska.us/photos/a.229764373749032/2285607818164667/?type=3&theater" target="_blank">authorities said</a></strong>.</p><p>Gage, after he was pulled off the unconscious woman by officers, told police that he thought it would be “adventurous” to rape an incapacitated woman at the police station. He said he acted “really just out of boredom,” the <strong><a href="http://www.newsminer.com/news/local%E2%80%94news/fairbanks-police-man-thought-it-adventurous-to-rape-woman-at/article%E2%80%94c50bbbb8-76b8-11e9-8d18-df0cb2071009.html" target="_blank">Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday</a></strong>, citing court documents.</p><p>Officials said Gage and the woman entered the police department around 4 a.m. on Monday, and after slipping a lost debit card under the close front-desk window, the woman entered the vestibule to warm up.</p><p>The video footage showed the woman appeared to fall asleep on a bench and Gage got up and forced himself on the woman while she was unconscious, the newspaper reported.</p><p>When officers entered the vestibule and pulled Gage off the woman, she began to slowly regain consciousness. The woman appeared confused and became emotional, telling officers she never consented to sex with Gage.</p><p>The woman was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.</p><p>Gage told police he was sober, did not have any mental or medical problems and had been with the woman all night. 