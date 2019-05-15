< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mexico Beach still in ruins as next hurricane season looms addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/mexico-beach-still-in-ruins-as-next-hurricane-season-looms" addthis:title="Mexico Beach still in ruins as next hurricane season looms"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407067487.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407067487");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407067487-407067457"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407067487-407067457" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/f6a807f8-Seven-months-after-Hurricane-Michael-this-is-still-the-reality-in-Mexico-Beach_1557952879435_7267142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By Elina Shirazi | Fox News
Posted May 15 2019 03:41PM CDT
Updated May 15 2019 03:42PM CDT </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407067487" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (Fox News)</strong> - Last October, Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc along the Florida panhandle as a Category 5 storm, destroying 80 percent of this city and parts of neighboring Panama City.</p><p>In less than two weeks, hurricane season officially gets underway, yet Mexico Beach is still struggling to rebuild and parts of the once idyllic beach resort remain a debris-cluttered wasteland.</p><p>“So many old Florida homes, been here for 60 years and you know, those are gone,” said Al Cathey, the mayor of Mexico Beach.</p><p>“Children, they don't forget those sounds, and those sights of the roof being ripped off their house or the things tearing up … it was like being in a war for 15 minutes,” said Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas.</p><p>Michael created 72 million tons of debris across the panhandle. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the amount of debris removed so far is enough to fill 12 million standard-sized trucks.</p><p>“There was more debris hauled off in this storm, than in any other ... the landscape has completely changed. It shows things that you've never seen before,” Thomas said.</p><p>Some Bay County residents have been able to make their homes livable again with cosmetic repairs, while others left town. According to county officials, Bay County's student population is down 14 percent and 7,800 residents are still considered homeless. A total of more than 45,000 structures were damaged and more than 1,500 destroyed in Bay County, including severe damage to two hospitals.</p><p>“We had approximately 2,700 living units in Mexico Beach. We have less than 500 today, and of those 500, some of those are just shells of houses,” Cathey said.</p><p>Officials in nearby Panama City Beach said they have to get to work to prepare for the next possible hurricane.</p><p>“There are lots of things that are being done right now to prepare,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Mario Gisbert.</p><p>Gisbert said his city is developing a long-term recovery plan, hoping to lessen the blow of future beasts like Michael.</p><p>“If we take power from overhead to underground, we'll be stronger for the next storm. If we have better stormwater capabilities, we'll be stronger for the next storm. If we replace buildings with buildings that are designed for 150-mile-an-hour winds, we'll be stronger,” said Gisbert.</p><p>Cathey, the mayor, is a loyal resident of a city that now has a population of less than 400. He stayed while most left, and he got his business of 45 years back up and running.</p><p>“This warehouse we're in was nothing more than a material warehouse," he said, "somehow, it hung together during the storm.”</p><p>Cathey said the community is not worried about what lies ahead -- mostly because they don’t have much more to lose.</p><p>“When you are up to your eyes in alligators, you don’t worry if another one gets in the pond," he said. "We sort of tease, like a little joke out of it, being hurricane season: What, more damage, what have we got to worry about? What else can happen to us?”</p><p>But he still has to prepare for the next hurdle. Cathey said his residents have learned from Michael and expects more of them to evacuate if another storm heads their way.</p><p>“They will be more prepared to move quickly, instead of being complacent...I think they'll say, 'Get the bags packed, set them by the door. We will be ready to go at the drop of a hat,'” Cathey said.</p><p>According to scientists at Colorado State University, the 2019 hurricane season is predicted to have 13 storms -- with just two becoming major hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with the National Hurricane Center, will release the official hurricane forecast next Thursday.</p><p>Thomas said no matter how much they prepare for the next big storm, the city can never be fully protected.</p><p>“You practice for normal emergencies," Martin said. "You don't practice for catastrophes."</p><p>Regardless, he said officials are ready to hit the ground running this time.</p><p>“I keep a raincoat in the truck. Whatever they want to do, I'm ready for," he said. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0422_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0422"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4455214" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national/sat-to-use-adversity-score-for-students-applying-to-college" title="SAT to use 'adversity score' for students applying to college" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SAT to use 'adversity score' for students applying to college</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The College Board, which oversees the SAT exam used by most U.S. colleges during the admissions process, plans to introduce an “adversity score” which takes into consideration the social and economic background of every student.</p><p>The move is likely to reignite the debate over race and class in college admissions.</p><p>The new adversity score is being calculated using 15 factors, including the crime rate and poverty level from the student's high school and neighborhood, The Wall Street Journal first reported .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/columbia-university-to-produce-obama-presidency-oral-history-1" title="Columbia University to produce Obama presidency oral history" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Columbia University to produce Obama presidency oral history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Columbia University Libraries in New York will produce the official oral history of Barack Obama's presidency.</p><p>Obama Foundation officials announced Thursday that the project at The Columbia Center for Oral History Research will provide a record of the decisions, actions and effects of Obama's presidency. The former president is a graduate of Columbia University, which also is home to the oral history of Dwight Eisenhower's presidency. The Obama project also will include former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.</p><p>The University of Hawaii and the University of Chicago will partner on the effort, focusing respectively on Obama's early years in Hawaii and the Obamas' lives in Chicago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" title="Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide. </p><p>The drugstore is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University for the program, called “Walgreens Helping Veterans with Educational and Retail Opportunities,” or HERO. Through the program, Walgreens will also seek to hire veterans into store leadership roles “with opportunities to advance,” the company said. </p><p>“Our stores are the front lines of engagement with our customers and offer the best environment to learn our business as a pharmacy and retailer. Once in a store leadership role, veterans can have an opportunity to advance into other field management and corporate leadership positions,” said Jeff Koziel, Walgreens Senior Vice President of Operations. “In addition to full-time employment, this can lead to a successful and fulfilling career supporting Walgreens' purpose to champion the health and well-being of every community in America.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 