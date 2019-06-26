Target’s Teacher Prep Event is offering teachers a week-long, 15 percent discount from July 13 to 20 as a part of their “Kids’ Back to School” promotion.

The discount covers school supplies, classroom storage and organization, food storage bags, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue and hand sanitizer. Teachers are also eligible to receive a 15 percent discount on women’s and men’s apparel, accessories and shoes, as well as Bulleye’s Playground products and Pillowfort furniture.

This is the second year that the Minneapolis-based retailer is offering the teacher discount.