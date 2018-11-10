< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> as Target fixes glitch that caused outage"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/northwestern-fraternity-association-president-charged-with-stealing-400k-from-sigma-chi"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/northwestern-university_1486468850632_2721476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Northwestern fraternity association president charged with stealing $400K from Sigma Chi"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/northwestern-fraternity-association-president-charged-with-stealing-400k-from-sigma-chi">Northwestern fraternity association president charged with stealing $400K from Sigma Chi</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_7401232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona">One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/local-organization-gives-kids-and-families-a-chance-to-give-back"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/8C072F188A1D4BBFBE001076B9DB6483_1560567717279_7400948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Local organization gives kids and families a chance to give back"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/local-organization-gives-kids-and-families-a-chance-to-give-back">Local organization gives kids and families a chance to give back</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/northwestern-fraternity-association-president-charged-with-stealing-400k-from-sigma-chi">Northwestern fraternity association president charged with stealing $400K from Sigma Chi</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona">One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/local-organization-gives-kids-and-families-a-chance-to-give-back">Local organization gives kids and families a chance to give back</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/atf-agent-shot-in-chicago-takes-stand-in-trial-of-accused-gunman">ATF agent shot in Chicago takes stand in trial of accused gunman</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/backlash-against-justice-anne-burke-for-appointing-white-cook-county-judge">Backlash against Justice Anne Burke for appointing white Cook County judge</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live/breaking-news">Breaking News</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/satellite">Satellite</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bears">Bears</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/blackhawks">Blackhawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bulls">Bulls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs">Cubs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox">White Sox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/college">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/fire">Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/sky">Sky</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/world-cup">Women's World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:"); <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412904919" data-article-version="1.0">More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412904919" data-article-version="1.0">More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412904919" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/more-than-1-400-have-died-from-ebola-in-congo-since-last-fall" data-title="More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/more-than-1-400-have-died-from-ebola-in-congo-since-last-fall" addthis:title="More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412904919.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412904919");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412904919-372139841"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A medical support team trains on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX, Nov. 18, 2014. U.S. military members learned how to use Personal Protective Equipment when working in areas contaminated with Ebola.&nbsp;(Pic:Senior Airman Westin Warburton)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A medical support team trains on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX, Nov. 18, 2014. U.S. military members learned how to use Personal Protective Equipment when working in areas contaminated with Ebola. (Pic:Senior Airman Westin Warburton)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412904919-372139841" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A medical support team trains on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX, Nov. 18, 2014. U.S. military members learned how to use Personal Protective Equipment when working in areas contaminated with Ebola.&nbsp;(Pic:Senior Airman Westin Warburton)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A medical support team trains on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX, Nov. 18, 2014. U.S. military members learned how to use Personal Protective Equipment when working in areas contaminated with Ebola. (Pic:Senior Airman Westin Warburton)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412904919" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BWERA, Uganda (AP)</strong> - The isolation ward for Ebola patients is a tent erected in the garden of the local hospital. Gloves are given out sparingly to health workers. And when the second person in this Uganda border town died after the virus outbreak spread from neighboring Congo, the hospital for several hours couldn't find a vehicle to take away the body. </p><p>"We don't really have an isolation ward," the Bwera Hospital's administrator, Pedson Buthalha, told The Associated Press. "It's just a tent. To be honest, we can't accommodate more than five people."</p><p>Medical workers leading Uganda's effort against Ebola lament what they call limited support in the days since infected members of a Congolese-Ugandan family showed up, one vomiting blood. Three have since died.</p><p>While Ugandan authorities praise the health workers as "heroes" and say they are prepared to contain the virus, some workers disagree, wondering where the millions of dollars spent on preparing for Ebola have gone if a hospital on the front line lacks basic supplies.</p><p>"Even the gloves are not enough," the hospital administrator said Thursday. "I give them out small small." A nurse nodded in agreement. </p><p>The World Health Organization on Friday said the Ebola outbreak is an "extraordinary event" of deep concern but does not yet merit being declared a global emergency . Such a declaration typically triggers more funding, resources and political attention. WHO said $54 million is needed to stop the outbreak.</p><p>And yet both Congo and Uganda appeared to lobby against a declaration, with Congo counting the Uganda-related Ebola cases as its own, saying Congo was where the family members began developing symptoms. Ugandan authorities on Friday said they had only one suspected Ebola case remaining in the country.</p><p>More than 1,400 people have died since this outbreak was declared in August in eastern Congo, one of the world's most turbulent regions, where rebel attacks and community resistance have hurt Ebola response work. The virus can spread quickly via close contact with bodily fluids of those infected and can be fatal in up to 90% of cases, and identifying people who might have been exposed is crucial.</p><p>While Ugandan health workers aren't facing the violent attacks that have killed several Ebola responders in Congo, they remain at risk as they seek to isolate, test and treat for the virus. Basic equipment such as gloves is essential.</p><p>At least two nurses at Bwera Hospital might have been exposed as they offered first aid to the infected family. They and some other contacts have since been quarantined in their homes. WHO says at least 112 such contacts have been identified in Uganda since the outbreak crossed the nearby border.</p><p>A nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid possible retribution, questioned why some people who might have been exposed to Ebola are allowed to stay at home.</p><p>"I wish we could coordinate," the hospital administrator said of the apparent confusion over how to manage the outbreak.</p><p>Ugandan Health Minister Jane Aceng told the AP on Saturday that district officials in Kasese were to blame for limited medical supplies after delaying in submitting their budget. </p><p>"It is clearly the responsibility of the district to order supplies," she said. "If they haven't done the orders we can't supply because we don't know how much they need." As for upgrading the makeshift isolation ward in the hospital garden, she said "it is not economical. It is not cost-effective" to build permanent structures.</p><p>Uganda has faced multiple Ebola outbreaks and is a regional leader in battling Ebola, even if this part of the country has never experienced an outbreak. Some Ugandan physicians were deployed to the West African outbreak of 2013-2016, the deadliest in history.</p><p>Health workers in this outbreak now have the benefit of an experimental but effective Ebola vaccine that is being widely used, with more than 130,000 doses distributed. Uganda has vaccinated nearly 4,700 health workers, with more vaccinations beginning on Saturday.</p><p>Still, corruption is rampant, and many local people are scornful of government officials seen as out of touch. </p><p>As Bwera Hospital tried to arrange a safe burial on Thursday for one of Uganda's first Ebola victims, officials quickly realized there was no vehicle. The burial took place hours later and in darkness , which some residents called a sign of the government's shortcomings. </p><p>"This should have been done by the health office, the district health office," said Moses Mugisa, clerk of the border town of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha, who eventually found transport for the corpse. </p><p>In addition, he said, voluntary health teams screening for Ebola on the border have gone unpaid for about four months. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4455214" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/spending-2-hours-per-week-outside-will-improve-your-health" title="Spending 2 hours per week outside will improve your health" data-articleId="412904601" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking Glass Waterfall in Pisgah National Forest photo courtesy of USDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spending 2 hours per week outside will improve your health</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports says a good dose of the outdoors can make you happier and healthier.</p><p> In a survey of 20,000 people, researchers found those who spend at least two hours per week in nature are more likely to report good health, while those who spend little to no time outside tend to be less satisfied with their life.</p><p> The study's authors say it doesn't matter whether you go to a city park or a coastal beach, just as long as you're in an open space. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/human-dog-pound-immigrants-getting-one-meal-and-one-cup-of-water-per-day" title="'Human dog pound': Immigrants getting one meal and one cup of water per day" data-articleId="412877917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by John Moore/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Human dog pound': Immigrants getting one meal and one cup of water per day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers, with some people at an encampment in El Paso being forced to sleep on the bare ground during dust storms.</p><p>The Border Network for Human Rights issued a report Friday based on dozens of testimonials of immigrants over the past month and a half, providing a snapshot of cramped conditions and prolonged stays in detention amid a record surge of migrant families coming into the U.S. from Central America. </p><p>The report comes a day after an advocate described finding a teenage mother cradling a premature baby inside a Border Patrol processing center in Texas. The advocate said the baby should have been in a hospital, not a facility where adults are kept in large fenced-in sections that critics describe as cages.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-accused-of-stomping-on-sea-turtle-nest-in-miami-beach" title="Woman accused of stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami Beach" data-articleId="412883132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yaqun Lu (Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman accused of stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in South Florida arrested a woman accused of purposely disturbing a sea turtle nest on a beach.</p><p>Miami Beach police said officers and bystanders saw 41-year-old Yaqun Lu grab a wooden stake from the roped-off nesting area. She then was seen "jabbing at the sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet."</p><p>According to the Miami Herald , the nest was in closed-off section of the beach, surrounded by yellow tape along with a posted "Do Not Disturb" sign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/northwestern-fraternity-association-president-charged-with-stealing-400k-from-sigma-chi"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/northwestern-university_1486468850632_2721476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Frank Gruber/Flickr)" title="northwestern-university_1486468850632.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Northwestern fraternity association president charged with stealing $400K from Sigma Chi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_7401232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_20190615054948-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/local-organization-gives-kids-and-families-a-chance-to-give-back"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/8C072F188A1D4BBFBE001076B9DB6483_1560567717279_7400948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8C072F188A1D4BBFBE001076B9DB6483_1560567717279.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local organization gives kids and families a chance to give back</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/more-than-1-400-have-died-from-ebola-in-congo-since-last-fall" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;medical&#x20;support&#x20;team&#x20;trains&#x20;on&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;San&#x20;Antonio-Fort&#x20;Sam&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;TX&#x2c;&#x20;Nov&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;military&#x20;members&#x20;learned&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;use&#x20;Personal&#x20;Protective&#x20;Equipment&#x20;when&#x20;working&#x20;in&#x20;areas&#x20;contaminated&#x20;with&#x20;Ebola&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Pic&#x3a;Senior&#x20;Airman&#x20;Westin&#x20;Warburton&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/spending-2-hours-per-week-outside-will-improve-your-health" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking&#x20;Glass&#x20;Waterfall&#x20;in&#x20;Pisgah&#x20;National&#x20;Forest&#x20;photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;USDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spending 2 hours per week outside will improve your health</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-warn-of-armed-robberies-in-ravenswood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police warn of armed robberies in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/60-year-old-man-has-been-missing-for-more-than-a-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;man&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Moore&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>60-year-old man has been missing for more than a week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-new-38-cent-gas-tax-will-probably-send-drivers-to-indiana-experts-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois' new 38 cent gas tax will probably send drivers to Indiana, experts say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 