- A man is accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding a man during a sale arranged over the internet in south suburban Lansing.

Marvin Gibson-Jones, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 23 slaying of Lisa Marie York, according to Lansing police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an sale of an item listed on a social media site.

Gibson-Jones, of Calumet City, allegedly met York and another man about 6:05 p.m. in a parking lot of an auto shop at 2500 Bernice Rd. and fired multiple shots at them, police said.

York, 41, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. She lived in Hobart. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

The man was shot multiple times in the body and treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was later released.

Gibson-Jones’ criminal history in Cook County includes a 2018 weapons conviction. He was sentenced to five days of community service after being found guilty of carrying a weapon without a valid FOID card, according to county records.

He also had a warrant issued for him in 2019 for fleeing and alluding police, according to records. Most recently, Gibson-Jones was released on bond in June 2019 on charges of obstructing identification.

Gibson-Jones was scheduled to for a bail hearing on Tuesday in Markham.

Lansing police encouraged residents to carry out internet sales at safe spaces, such as Lansing police’s “Internet Purchase Exchange Location” just outside the department’s main entrance.