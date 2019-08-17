< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424310201" data-article-version="1.0">Philadelphia police release photos of 6 officers shot during standoff</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/philadelphia-police-release-photos-of-6-officers-shot-during-standoff" addthis:title="Philadelphia police release photos of 6 officers shot during standoff"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424310201.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424310201");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424310201-424308976"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From left to right (top): Officer Michael Guinter, Officer Nathaniel Harper, Officer Ryan Waltman From left to right (bottom): Officer Justin Matthews, Officer Shaun Parker, Officer Joshua Burkitt" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>From left to right (top): Officer Michael Guinter, Officer Nathaniel Harper, Officer Ryan Waltman From left to right (bottom): Officer Justin Matthews, Officer Shaun Parker, Officer Joshua Burkitt</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424310201-424308976" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/PPD_officers_shot_1566049924646_7599624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 08:52AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424310201" style="display: none;">
<aside id='related-headlines424310201' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/home-surveillance-video-shows-chaotic-scene-during-philadelphia-police-shootout">
<span>Surveillance video shows Philly police shootout</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/national/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-philadelphia-possibly-two-officers-shot">
<span>Gunman wounds 6 police officers in North Philly</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside>
</div> crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/vlcsnap-2019-08-14-20h23m43s142_1565829762452_7593414_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gunman wounds 6 police officers in North Philly</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - The Philadelphia Police Department has released images of the six police officers shot in the line of duty during Wednesday's standoff in Tioga-Nicetown.</p><p>The officers have been identified as:</p><p>– Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a 2-year veteran assigned who sustained a gunshot wound to the hand;</p><p>– Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force who sustained gunshot wounds to both arms;</p><p>– Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force who sustained a graze wound to the head;</p><p>– Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg;</p><p>– Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran assigned to the 39th District who sustained a gunshot wound to the hand;</p><p>– Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a 3-year veteran assigned to the 16th District who sustained a graze wound to the leg.</p><p>Maurice Hill, 36, is accused of shooting the officers as they were serving a drug warrant in Tioga-Nicetown, triggering a standoff that extended into the night.</p><p>Two other officers were trapped inside the house for about five hours after the shooting broke out but were freed by a SWAT team well after darkness fell on the residential neighborhood.</p><p>None of the officers sustained life-threatening injuries and they've been released from the hospital, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.</p><p>"It's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross as officers continued their standoff with the gunman.</p><p>The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of North 15th Street. Officers went to serve a narcotics warrant in an operation "that went awry almost immediately," Ross said.</p><p>"I was just coming off the train and I was walking upstairs and there were people running back downstairs who said that there was someone up there shooting cops," said Abdul Rahman Muhammad, 21, an off-duty medic. "There was just a lot of screaming and chaos."</p><p>Many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets," Ross said.</p><p>Shots were still being fired three hours later, police said, and officers returned fire.</p><p>Around 9:30 p.m., police said, a SWAT team freed the two officers who had been trapped inside, along with three people that officers took into custody before the shooting as part of the drug warrant. But the gunman remained barricaded.</p><p>Police were imploring him to surrender, at one point patching in his lawyer on the phone with him to try to persuade him to give up, Ross said.</p><p>"We're doing everything within our power to get him to come out," Ross said, adding: "He has the highest assurance he's not going to be harmed when he comes out."</p><p>Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby day care.</p><p>Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for backup as reports of officers getting shot poured in.</p><p>Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD fires officer in chokehold death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaelo, who was accused of using a chokehold in the viral video death of Eric Garner in 2014, has been fired. </p><p>Commissioner James O'Neill announced Monday that he agreed with the administrative judge's decision to dismiss Pantaelo. </p><p>"What I want residents of New York City to understand is that there is accountability in the New York City Police Department," said O'Neill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/74-percent-of-economists-in-survey-see-us-recession-by-end-of-2021" title="74 percent of economists in survey see US recession by end of 2021" data-articleId="424530739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>74 percent of economists in survey see US recession by end of 2021</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A strong majority, 74%, of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump's economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.</p><p>The economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics, in a report released Monday, mostly didn't share Trump's optimistic outlook for the economy, though they generally saw recession coming later than they did in a survey taken in February. Thirty-four percent of the economists surveyed said they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021. That's up from 25% in the February survey.</p><p>Another 38% of those polled predicted that recession will occur next year, down slightly from 42% in February. Only 2% of those polled expect a recession to begin this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-marries-longtime-girlfriend-lauren-hashian" title="Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian" data-articleId="424499859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 06:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Finally!</p><p>Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Sunday.</p><p>The happy couple tied the knot in his home state of Hawaii.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/university-of-chicago-student-fights-off-attempted-sexual-assault"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/University_of_Chicago_student_fights_off_0_7601381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="University_of_Chicago_student_fights_off_0_20190819113503"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>University of Chicago student fights off attempted sexual assault</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/storms-delay-air-and-water-show-for-second-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_20190819023010"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storms delay Air and Water Show for second day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-injured-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Gresham%20porch%20collapse_1566179413453.jpg_7601234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One person was injured during a porch collapse about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the 8100 block of South May Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times" title="Gresham porch collapse"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man injured in porch collapse on South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/video-of-sign-language-interpreter-at-twista-concert-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Twista_s_sign_language_interpreter_0_7601179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Twista_s_sign_language_interpreter_0_20190819003610"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video of sign language interpreter at Twista concert goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/o-neill-agrees-to-dismiss-officer-daniel-pantaleo" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Officer&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Pantaleo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NYPD fires officer in chokehold death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/off-duty-cook-county-sheriffs-officer-killed-in-morris-crash-while-helping-stalled-driver" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cook&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Police&#x20;Officer&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Prohasca&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;crash&#x20;while&#x20;helping&#x20;a&#x20;stalled&#x20;driver&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Morris&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Cook&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer killed in Morris crash while helping stalled driver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/74-percent-of-economists-in-survey-see-us-recession-by-end-of-2021" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ20Tech20stocks20drop20112018_1542734264028.jpg_6423557_ver1.0_1280_720_1566230533459_7601881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>74 percent of economists in survey see US recession by end of 2021</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-charged-with-dui-for-fatal-i-57-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rita&#x20;Mullins&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Will&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman charged with DUI for fatal I-57 crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-state-senator-condemns-mock-assassination-of-trump-at-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/senator-martin-sandoval_1566220167944_7601550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/senator-martin-sandoval_1566220167944_7601550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/senator-martin-sandoval_1566220167944_7601550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/senator-martin-sandoval_1566220167944_7601550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/senator-martin-sandoval_1566220167944_7601550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Senator&#x20;Martin&#x20;Sandoval" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois state senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 