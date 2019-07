- Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever abandoned a baby.

The baby was found on the 100 block of Englewood Road Tuesday.

According to police, the baby is being evaluated and appears to be okay.

🚨🚨

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.



WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need.



Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.



Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

If you have any information, please contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.