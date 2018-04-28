Police find 126 pounds of meth inside semi carrying Starbucks products

CENTRALIA, Washington (Fox 32 News) - Police in Washington state pulled over a truck that was carrying Starbucks products and found 126 pounds of meth as well.

Centralia Police pulled over the semi because the driver and passenger were acting suspiciously, reported The Olympian.

They found a large amount of meth inside a cardboard TV box. They also found cocaine, heroin and oxycodone.

The driver, a 22-year-old Mexican national, and the passenger, a 62-year-old California resident, were arrested.