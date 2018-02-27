Police: Georgia man arrested for biting children

- A man is in jail today after a Hall County Sheriff's Office investigation into the biting of two children at a home in the 6200 block of Brady Road in Murrayville.

Officials say the incidents happened on Feb. 12, when 34-year-old Shawn Robert Smith pulled the arm of a 7-year-old girl and bit her on the shoulder.

They say the bite left swelling and large visible marks.

Smith then, police say, bit another child, this one a 5-year-old boy, on the face, leaving a mark.

He was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

He has now been booked into the Hall County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.