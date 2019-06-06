PHOENIX (AP) - Police in a small city on the U.S.-Mexico border say three students have been arrested for possessing fentanyl pills on campus, including one who had over 3,000 pills with her.

San Luis, Arizona, police say two 18-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday after an on-campus officer found them with pills. One of the girls, Noemi Hernandez-Madrigal, had three plastic bags with over 3,200 blue fentanyl pills. The estimated street value is up to $48,000.

Lt. Marco Santana said police believe Hernandez-Madrigal intended to sell the pills. Hernandez-Madrigal and the other student, Alessandra Cardenas-Hernandez, face several charges and are being held without bond. The boy hasn't been identified because he's underage.