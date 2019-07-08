A principal of a Florida high school has been removed from his job after he allegedly refused to say the Holocaust actually happened because "not everyone believes" the historical event — in which more than six million people were murdered — actually happened.
William Latson, principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton , was reassigned to an unspecified new position, the Palm Beach County School District said in a statement, as the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.
“In addition to being offensive, the principal’s statement is not supported by either the School District Administration or the School Board," the district said Monday, as the news outlet reported.