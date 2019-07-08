A couple who met at a senior living facility in Ohio are proving that it’s never too late to find love.

Newlyweds John and Phyllis Cook, 100 and 102 respectively, met while living at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, located just outside of Toledo.

The pair had been dating about a year before deciding to tie the knot, according to WNWO-TV . They went to the courthouse on June 26 to obtain a marriage license and learned they could get married on the same day.