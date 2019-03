This puppy passed away after eating almost 50 short ribs (photo courtesy Sacramento SPCA).

- A shelter in California has shared a sad story about a puppy who ate too many short ribs as a cautionary tale for other pet owners.

The puppy was brought to the shelter after eating close to 50 ribs. They were removed during emergency surgery by a Sacramento SPCA veterinarian and medical team.

"We aren’t sure if he was fed these purposefully or if this adorable scoundrel got himself into the garbage. But it’s better to be safe than sorry - keep human food away from your furry friends!" the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The puppy went downhill over the weekend and the shelter reported on Facebook Sunday that he passed away.

"Our veterinary team provided him with additional treatment, but unfortunately his little body could not quite catch up," the shelter reported.

This story was reported from Chicago.