data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Pink performs at U Arena on July 3, 2019 in Nanterre, France. NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Pink performs at U Arena on July 3, 2019 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns) (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422467765-422470053" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/131_1565119569030_7576384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Pink performs at U Arena on July 3, 2019 in Nanterre, France. Posted Aug 06 2019 02:20PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 02:26PM CDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark. No one was hurt.

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation. No one was hurt.</p><p>Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.</p><p>Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. Fiber bowls like those used at Chipotle were found to contain cancer-linked, non-biodegradable chemicals in a recent study from the New Food Economy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, places one of his hand-made crosses for the 12 victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial at the Municipal Center June 02, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1153274478_1565131577479-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A picture of the giant stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station. 