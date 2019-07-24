< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. RetailMeNot is looking for 'specialist' who will 'get paid to shop' fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=RetailMeNot is looking for 'specialist' who will 'get paid to shop'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/retailmenot-is-looking-for-specialist-who-will-get-paid-to-shop-" data-title="RetailMeNot is looking for 'specialist' who will 'get paid to shop'" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/retailmenot-is-looking-for-specialist-who-will-get-paid-to-shop-" addthis:title="RetailMeNot is looking for 'specialist' who will 'get paid to shop'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420069702.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420069702");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420069702-420069643"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420069702-420069643" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/31232113_1564003067637_7545346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Jul 24 2019 04:18PM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 04:19PM CDT

FOX BUSINESS - Do you enjoy shopping and dining out?

Well, RetailMeNot. href="https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/shopping-specialist-position.html" target="_blank">RetailMeNot.</a> may have the job for you. The company, which offers coupon codes, discount gift cards and cashback offers to consumers to help them save money at their favorite stores, is hiring its first Shopping Specialist.</p> <p data-v-54a96eec="">A qualified candidate must have “a minimum of two years of shopping experience both in-store and online.” Applicants must also be aware of “money-saving tactics,” be at least 18 years of age, be able to legally to work in the U.S. and have a valid driver’s license.</p> <p data-v-54a96eec="">The job’s responsibilities include testing the RetailMeNot app, shopping at stores that the company suggests to ensure the effectiveness of the coupon codes available on the website and documenting the overall shopping excursions. More National Stories

Indiana man falls down volcano during honeymoon, survives

Clay Chastain was on his honeymoon in St. Kitts on July 18 with his wife, Acaimie, when the two decided to hike Mount Liamuiga, a dormant volcano on the island.

Chastain told the Indianapolis Star that he wanted to climb down into the volcano for a better view of the inside when he fell.

Survey finds 28 percent of delivery drivers have tasted food they're delivering

When asked if they are often tempted by the smell of the food they deliver, 54 percent said "yes."

Have you ever opened a food delivery and wondered whether the food data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clay Chastain was on his honeymoon in St. Kitts on July 18 with his wife, Acaimie, when the two decided to hike Mount Liamuiga, a dormant volcano on the island." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana man falls down volcano during honeymoon, survives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Darrah | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Indiana man fell down a volcano in the Caribbean — and lived to tell the tale.</p><p>Clay Chastain was on his honeymoon in St. Kitts on July 18 with his wife, Acaimie, when the two decided to hike Mount Liamuiga, a dormant volcano on the island.</p><p>Chastain told the Indianapolis Star that he wanted to climb down into the volcano for a better view of the inside when he fell.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/survey-finds-28-percent-of-delivery-drivers-have-tasted-food-theyre-delivering" title="Survey finds 28 percent of delivery drivers have tasted food they're delivering" data-articleId="420520703" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/28_percent_of_delivery_drivers_have_eate_0_7552610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/28_percent_of_delivery_drivers_have_eate_0_7552610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/28_percent_of_delivery_drivers_have_eate_0_7552610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/28_percent_of_delivery_drivers_have_eate_0_7552610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/28_percent_of_delivery_drivers_have_eate_0_7552610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When asked if they are often tempted by the smell of the food they deliver, 54 percent said “yes.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Survey finds 28 percent of delivery drivers have tasted food they're delivering</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Have you ever opened a food delivery and wondered whether the food just got shaken up during the journey or if your driver took some? If so, you're not alone, and you're not being paranoid — a new survey from US Foods found that impulse has gotten the best of many a delivery driver.

More people than ever are turning to food delivery services and apps like Postmates and Uber Eats — the average person has two food delivery apps and uses them three times per month — and US Foods recently conducted a nationwide survey to better understand the habits of both the consumers and delivery drivers.

US Foods conducted the survey between May 9-13, 2019, and of the total 1,518 American adults who responded, about 500 were delivery drivers.

Taco seasoning sold at Walmart recalled due to Salmonella concerns

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A popular taco seasoning sold at Walmart has been voluntarily recalled due to it being potentially contaminated with Salmonella. According to a press release, Williams Food, LLC issued a recall of the 1 oz. Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix after Mincing Spice Co. discovered a test sample was possibly contaminated. As of the time of publication, there aren't any consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taco seasoning sold at Walmart recalled due to Salmonella concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A popular taco seasoning sold at Walmart has been voluntarily recalled due to it being potentially contaminated with Salmonella. According to a press release, Williams Food, LLC issued a recall of the 1 oz. Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix after Mincing Spice Co. discovered a test sample was possibly contaminated. As of the time of publication, there aren't any consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis. The products potentially affected consists of packaging weighing 1 - 1.5 ounces with a "Best By" date of July 8, 2021, and July 9, 2021. The "Best By" date information can be found on the top part of the backside of the package. The FDA says Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. A healthy person infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The seasoning is sold in all states except the following: Alaska, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. The FDA states consumers who've purchased the product are encouraged to not consume the product but instead discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact the Customer Service Center at 1-800-847-5608 or email customerservice@chg.com. FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 