<article>
<section id="story424329663" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424329663" data-article-version="1.0">13 arrested as right-wing group faces counterprotesters in Portland</h1>
</header> Posted Aug 17 2019 02:31PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 09:45PM CDT addthis:title="13 arrested as right-wing group faces counterprotesters in Portland"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424329663.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var GETTY Protests in Portland, Oregon on August 17, 2019 data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Protests in Portland, Oregon on August 17, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>GETTY Protests in Portland, Oregon on August 17, 2019</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424329663-424378159" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/GETTY%20Protests%20in%20Portland%2C%20Oregon%20on%20August%2017%202019_1566096295539.jpg_7600762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Protests in Portland, Oregon on August 17, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>GETTY Protests in Portland, Oregon on August 17, 2019</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 02:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424329663" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)</strong> - Police arrested at least 13 people and seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons Saturday as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland, Oregon.</p><p>Authorities closed bridges and streets to try to keep the rival groups apart. They were largely successful.</p><p>"This was a dynamic event with demonstrators frequently moving from one part of the city to another," Mayor Ted Wheeler said at an evening news conference.</p><p>As of early afternoon, most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge. Police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black-clad, helmet- and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters -- known as antifa -- from following them.</p><p>But hundreds of people remained downtown and on nearby streets, and there were skirmishes throughout the day. Police declared a gathering of mostly left-wing protesters near Pioneer Courthouse Square a "civil disturbance" and told people to leave.</p><p>Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones at one point said there were about 1,200 on the streets, but that number fell throughout the day.</p><p>Six people suffered minor injuries.</p><p>The events began late Saturday morning. Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys, Three Percenters militia group and others gathered downtown, some also wearing body armor and helmets. Police said they had seized the weapons, including shields, from multiple groups as they assembled along the Willamette River, which runs through the city. </p><p>More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were in the city for the right-wing rally. Portland Police said all of the city's 1,000 officers would be on duty for the gathering that was hyped on social media and elsewhere for weeks. </p><p>President Donald Trump weighed in early Saturday, writing on Twitter that "Portland is being watched very closely ... Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job." </p><p>He also wrote that "major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an `ORGANIZATION of TERROR."'</p><p>But it wasn't immediately clear what he meant by that as there's no mechanism for the United States government to declare a domestic organization a terror group. </p><p>Wheeler responded to the president's tweet in an interview with CNN, saying, "frankly, it's not helpful." </p><p>At the evening news conference Wheeler tied the demonstrations to "a rising white nationalist movement."</p><p>"We're certainly seeing that play out. ... Portland being a very progressive community is always going to be at or near ground zero of this battle," Wheeler said.</p><p>The self-described anti-fascists had vowed to confront the right-wing rally, while leaders from the far right urged their followers to turn out in large numbers to protest the arrests of six members of right-wing groups in the run-up to the event.</p><p>Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson, who organized similar rallies in 2017 and 2018 that erupted in clashes, surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting. He was at a confrontation that broke out on May 1 outside a bar where antifa members had gathered after a May Day demonstration.</p><p>In a video he livestreamed on Facebook, Gibson accused the police of playing politics by arresting him but not the masked demonstrators who beat up conservative blogger Andy Ngo at a June 29 rally that drew national attention.</p><p>A video of that attack went viral and led the Proud Boys, who have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, to organize Saturday's event.</p><p>Police continue to investigate several incidents from clashes on May 1 and June 29 and are politically neutral, Jones said.</p><p>Authorities had asked residents not to call 911 unless it's a life-threatening emergency and to stay away from the heart of downtown.</p><p>Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said authorities tried to keep everyone safe and allow people to exercise their free speech rights.</p><p>"Today was a long and arduous day," Outlaw said at the news conference. More National Stories

Another Walmart prankster licks Blue Bell ice cream, but claims innocence

Be careful whose charger you borrow: Phone charging cables can hack your devices, experts say data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Another_person_shares_video_licking_Blue_0_7608505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Another_person_shares_video_licking_Blue_0_7608505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Another_person_shares_video_licking_Blue_0_7608505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Another_person_shares_video_licking_Blue_0_7608505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Another_person_shares_video_licking_Blue_0_7608505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man who shared a video of himself licking a Blue Bell ice cream container and putting it back on a shelf claims he's innocent because he purchased the tampered item." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another Walmart prankster licks Blue Bell ice cream, but claims innocence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janine Puhak </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 08:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Here we go again.</p><p>A man in southeast Texas insists that he’s innocent after circulating a now-viral video of himself removing a container of vanilla Blue Bell ice cream from a Walmart freezer, licking the frozen dessert, and placing it back on the shelf.</p><p>Though the prankster has since received backlash and threats on social media for the stunt, police have confirmed that the man did indeed buy the ice cream after tampering with it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/be-careful-whose-charger-you-borrow-phone-charging-cables-can-hack-your-devices-experts-say" title="Be careful whose charger you borrow: Phone charging cables can hack your devices, experts say" data-articleId="424992495" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Be_careful_whose_charger_you_borrow__Pho_0_7608269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Be_careful_whose_charger_you_borrow__Pho_0_7608269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Be_careful_whose_charger_you_borrow__Pho_0_7608269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Be_careful_whose_charger_you_borrow__Pho_0_7608269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Be_careful_whose_charger_you_borrow__Pho_0_7608269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For most people, borrowing a cable from someone else to charge your phone may seem as commonplace as asking for the time. But that ordinary-looking charging cable could actually contain malware intent on stealing your passwords and other sensitive in" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Be careful whose charger you borrow: Phone charging cables can hack your devices, experts say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 08:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For most people, borrowing a cable from someone else to charge your phone may seem as commonplace as asking for the time. But that ordinary-looking charging cable could actually contain malware intent on stealing your passwords and other sensitive information.</p><p>“Being careful about what you plug into your devices is just good tech hygiene,” Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force Red at IBM Security, told Forbes.</p><p>Henderson runs a team of hackers tasked with breaking into computer systems of major companies in order to expose vulnerabilities.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/police-mother-s-suicide-notes-detailed-plan-to-kill-her-two-daughters-ages-4-months-and-14-years" title="Police: Mother's suicide notes detailed plan to kill her two daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years" data-articleId="424977444" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/21/E022D7791E10431E8C50AC4DF75B1919_1566429286946_7608130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/21/E022D7791E10431E8C50AC4DF75B1919_1566429286946_7608130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/21/E022D7791E10431E8C50AC4DF75B1919_1566429286946_7608130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/21/E022D7791E10431E8C50AC4DF75B1919_1566429286946_7608130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/21/E022D7791E10431E8C50AC4DF75B1919_1566429286946_7608130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Mother's suicide notes detailed plan to kill her two daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Stringini </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities said that suicide notes left by the mother of two children found dead inside the garage of an Ontario home Tuesday have led them to believe that their deaths were an attempted murder-suicide.</p><p>"The children were intentionally killed, it appears the mother was responsible for that act," Ontario Police Department Sgt. Bill Russell said during a press conference Wednesday morning.</p><p>The bodies of the 47-year-old woman's two daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years old, were discovered inside the garage of a home located in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street. Investigators said that the 14-year-old had special needs. Featured Videos

Boxing champion fights off Chicago muggers, repeatedly hitting one in the groin

Chicago cop shoots at possible burglary suspect in Hyde Park

Another Walmart prankster licks Blue Bell ice cream, but claims innocence

Be careful whose charger you borrow: Phone charging cables can hack your devices, experts say (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="getty_bluebellicecreamsign_082119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Another Walmart prankster licks Blue Bell ice cream, but claims innocence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/be-careful-whose-charger-you-borrow-phone-charging-cables-can-hack-your-devices-experts-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/iPhone%20cable_1566433388971.jpg_7608186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A lightning cable for powering Apple iPhones and iPads. 