"During that semester, I had one day that I was required to be in class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and like any new mom, I did not want to be away from my babies," she told Today. "I physically felt and looked terrible. I had body aches and incision pain, not to mention the lack of sleep."
"It honestly seemed as though everywhere I turned, there was another situation trying to stop me,” Major continued. “When the girls were sick, I had to miss days to care for them. When I simply just needed a break or to do schoolwork, I didn't have that."
Despite the immediate obstacles, the driven mom drew on encouragement from loved ones – and her endless love for her children – to see her through.
“I am a completely different person since giving birth,” Major told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I honestly feel like if it wasn't for them I would not have been the strong woman I am today. I would have never physically, mentally, or spiritually pushed myself in ways that I have since they were born.”
Now, she’s looking forward to completing her clinical rotations and graduating with her dual degrees later this month — with her twin daughters in tow.
“My father, siblings, children, and I plan to travel [to Fort Lauderdale] for me to participate in the commencement ceremony. We also will be turning the trip into a mini vacation and taking the girls to Disney World,” the proud mom told Fox News. “I’m really excited to take them because my dad used to take me to Disney World almost every summer and now I will be able to do the same with my children.”
After that, Major and the toddlers will relocate to Mobile to be closer to family as the new grad hunts for a job.
Though social media commenters have largely congratulated Major for all her accomplishments, she admitted that there have been a few nasty critics — but they can’t break her spirit.
“I don’t let the negative comments get me down because I have accomplished and been through so much in these past two years,” she told Fox News. “I will always be happy for myself because I have an education that no one could ever take away from me. In the end I will forever be able to provide for my children.”
“I just want to inspire other parents regardless if they are married or doing it completely alone to go for their dreams. Having a child is not the end of your education,” Major mused of her story’s greater impact. “You will go through many obstacles but ultimately you can do anything you put your mind to.”
LAKE JACKSON, Texas – Eleven children are recovering following a chlorine leak at an outdoor pool in Lake Jackson on Friday.
City officials say the incident happened at a movie event the pool was hosting.
Six children were transported to the hospital, while another five were allegedly taken by their parents. All of them were in stable condition.
A missing 4-year-old girl from North Carolina has been found with human traffickers in North Texas.
Aubriana Recinos was located by authorities in Lewisville, where police said a human trafficking ring -- with other children -- was being operated.
The FBI and the Lewisville Police Department assisted in finding the little girl.
Duane “Dog” Chapman, the star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” is offering a “large cash reward” for anyone who can provide information on the suspects who stole personal items belonging to his late wife Beth Chapman.
The burglary happened in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Edgewater when a passerby early Tuesday noticed a broken glass door at a business belonging to Chapman. The business stocked merchandise that was sold online.
Cpl. Bob Brink said police boarded up the door but were unable to reach anyone connected to the business that day.