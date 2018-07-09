< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story414472124" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414472124" data-article-version="1.0">Slurpees incoming! 7-Eleven begins delivery in public spaces</h1>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414472124-345574254" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:48PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Craving a Slurpee but lacking the motivation to get off a park bench?</p> <p>No worries.</p> <p>7-Eleven launched a delivery service Monday that will send a Slurpee or almost anything else carried by the chain to public places ranging from parks to beaches.</p> <p>The company told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 7-Eleven "hot spots" including New York's Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles will be activated Monday. Customers need to download 7-Eleven's 7NOW app and select "Show 7NOW Pins" to find a hot spot close by.</p> <p>7-Eleven believes it will eventually be able to deliver to 200,000 hot spot locations, said Gurmeet Singh, the company's chief digital information and marketing officer.</p> <p>Dominos launched a similar service last year, delivering pizzas and more to over 200,000 public locations.</p> <p>7-Eleven had begun delivering to homes last year when it started getting delivery requests to places away from home where getting a bottle of water may be more tricky, Singh said.</p> <p>"We've been on this journey to redefine convenience," said Singh. "This makes it easy for people to stay in the moment."</p> <p>The jury is still out on how successful public delivery will be.</p> <p>Jon Reily, vice president and global commerce strategy lead at Publicis Sapient, says he thinks Domino's pizza delivery hasn't created much of a buzz.</p> <p>"It's a neat idea on paper, sort of Ubering pizza to your location, but I suspect that the logistics of the process is pretty complicated in the real world," Reily said.</p> <p>The use of drones, however, might be a game changer, Reily said.</p> <p>There's no minimum order required for a delivery from 7-Eleven. The chain charges a flat delivery fee of $3.99. And for orders under $15, customers pay an extra $1.99. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>More National Stories</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-shop-taunts-texans-with-whataburger-t-shirt-chicagos-most-famous-texas-hamburger-chain" title="Chicago shop taunts Texans with Whataburger T-shirt: "Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain"" data-articleId="414499346" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Chicago shop taunts Texans with Whataburger T-shirt: "Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain"</h4>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Texans are still furious that the family owners of Whataburger have sold the iconic fast food chain to a Chicago-based investment firm. Now, a new T-shirt being sold in the Windy City is rubbing it in.</p><p>Raygun, a Midwestern t-shirt company, is selling an orange and white T-shirt mocking upset Texans over the sale at its Chicago location and online that reads "Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain (as of June 2019)."</p><p>The design features the 'W' Whataburger logo and is in the shape of the plastic order numbers the chain hands out to diners.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago shop taunts Texans with Whataburger T-shirt: "Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texans are still furious that the family owners of Whataburger have sold the iconic fast food chain to a Chicago-based investment firm. Now, a new T-shirt being sold in the Windy City is rubbing it in.</p><p>Raygun, a Midwestern t-shirt company, is selling an orange and white T-shirt mocking upset Texans over the sale at its Chicago location and online that reads “Chicago’s Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain (as of June 2019).”</p><p>The design features the ‘W’ Whataburger logo and is in the shape of the plastic order numbers the chain hands out to diners.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/dhs-boss-accused-of-opposing-leaking-planned-ice-raids" title="DHS boss accused of opposing, leaking planned ICE raids" data-articleId="414470432" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/1_1561408205940_7437511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/1_1561408205940_7437511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/1_1561408205940_7437511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/1_1561408205940_7437511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/1_1561408205940_7437511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>DHS boss accused of opposing, leaking planned ICE raids</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author"> Brooke Singman | Fox News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:33PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:34PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is being accused of leaking plans last week for scheduled Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, after expressing fierce opposition and allegedly ordering top officials to "stand down" on the operation.</p><p>A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that when the operation was in its planning phase two weeks ago, McAleenan ordered ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan to call off the deportation operation that was expected to target 2,000 families in up to 10 cities across the country. President Trump, however, ordered that Morgan continue as planned -- until he abruptly announced Saturday he was delaying the raids to see if Congress could work out a solution to the "Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border."</p><p>The source told Fox News that Homeland Security officials had been planning the raids since April—prior to former acting ICE director Ron Vitiello's departure from the administration amid a DHS staffing shake-up—and that McAleenan had been opposed to the plans from the start.</p>
</div>
</div> President Trump, however, ordered that Morgan continue as planned -- until he abruptly announced Saturday he was delaying the raids to see if Congress could work out a solution to the "Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border."</p><p>The source told Fox News that Homeland Security officials had been planning the raids since April—prior to former acting ICE director Ron Vitiello’s departure from the administration amid a DHS staffing shake-up—and that McAleenan had been opposed to the plans from the start.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cat-recovering-after-surviving-35-minute-cycle-in-washing-machine" title="Cat recovering after surviving 35-minute cycle in washing machine" data-articleId="414463754" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/This_1_year_old_cat_survived_a_35_minute_0_7437066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/This_1_year_old_cat_survived_a_35_minute_0_7437066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/This_1_year_old_cat_survived_a_35_minute_0_7437066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/This_1_year_old_cat_survived_a_35_minute_0_7437066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/This_1_year_old_cat_survived_a_35_minute_0_7437066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Felix was immediately rushed to the emergency vet in critical condition and was put on oxygen support with fluid still in his lungs and <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Cat recovering after surviving 35-minute cycle in washing machine</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:09PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The moment you discover you accidentally threw something valuable in the washing machine with your dirty laundry can be heartbreaking, which was especially the case for Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff from Minnesota, who discovered her 1-year-old cat Felix soaking wet and barely breathing after surviving a 35-minute wash cycle.</p><p>According to FOX News, Carroll-Kirchoff said she was doing her laundry on Wednesday when her one-year-old cat, Felix, jumped inside the washing machine while the door was open, unbeknownst to her.</p><p>"I must have turned my back for a few minutes folding clothes and he apparently went in there when I wasn't looking," said Carroll-Kirchoff.</p>
</div>
</div> jumped inside the washing machine while the door was open, unbeknownst to her.</p><p>“I must have turned my back for a few minutes folding clothes and he apparently went in there when I wasn’t looking,” said Carroll-Kirchoff.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 