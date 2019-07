- Stevie Wonder says he will undergo a kidney transplant later this year.

The 69-year-old music legend disclosed the news to a concert crowd in London on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

The winner of 25 Grammy Awards addressed his health after playing his song “Superstition,” the report said.

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good," he said, according to the BBC. "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you."

