Suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white, police say
Posted May 31 2019 07:47PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 07:48PM CDT FOX NEWS - A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after shoving another man onto train tracks last week for being white, police said.

Willie Hayes – who is black – was taken into custody Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday at the Wood Street Light Rail Transit in Pittsburgh. A criminal complaint cited two witnesses who told police that the victim "was assaulted and then thrown onto the trolley tracks by an unknown black male."

The victim – later identified as Charles Basarab – was punched three times, then shoved, and thrown onto the tracks, police said. Basarab was hospitalized with broken bones, bruises, cuts, and facial injuries and required surgery for internal bleed, the Post-Gazette reported.

According to the criminal complaint, cited by KDKA, the victim told police from the hospital that the suspect said: "he was assaulting him because he was white."

Authorities identified the suspect as Willie Hayes through a surveillance video. A SWAT team surrounded Hayes' Sharpsburg home Thursday morning and he was arrested. Hayes was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on a $50,000 bond. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4455214" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" title="12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.</p><p>The suspect is also dead, and several other people were injured, according to police. </p><p>The Wall Street Journal reports the suspect is DeWayne Craddock, 40. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas" title="Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 news at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Arkansas have found a bag with human remains of a child in their search for Maleah Davis' body.</p><p>Hempstead County Sheriff says a road side crew found a black garbage bag "emitting a foul odor" a few days ago. But they left it alone, because dead animals are often dumped into ditches.</p><p>On Friday, a litter and mowing crew that was mowing the interstates and the exits apparently mowed over the bag, spreading the remains in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-year-old-girl-revived-with-narcan-by-officers-after-being-found-unconscious-in-street" title="2-year-old girl revived with Narcan after officer pulls bag out of child's mouth" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/surveillance_1559339209352_7339015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/surveillance_1559339209352_7339015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/surveillance_1559339209352_7339015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/surveillance_1559339209352_7339015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/surveillance_1559339209352_7339015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 2-year-old girl in Pennsylvania was revived with Narcan by officers after she was found unconscious." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2-year-old girl revived with Narcan after officer pulls bag out of child's mouth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-year-old girl in Pennsylvania was revived with Narcan by officers after she was found unconscious.</p><p>Officers were called to a “child in distress” around 12:30 p.m. Friday outside of a store in Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia.</p><p>Surveillance video shows a woman placing the girl on the sidewalk. A witness told FOX 29 he stopped to help and pulled a bag out of her mouth while attempting to revive her.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="1072266090_1559344559812-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/suspect-shoved-man-onto-train-tracks-for-being-white-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cameras-placed-along-chicago-expressway-in-fight-against-drug-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Singer&#x20;R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;appears&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;to&#x20;request&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;be&#x20;allowed&#x20;to&#x20;travel&#x20;to&#x20;Dubai&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Leighton&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Court&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Jason&#x20;Wambsgans-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/kim-foxx-releases-jussie-smollett-files-offers-recusal-explanation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Foxx releases Jussie Smollett files, offers recusal explanation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;marks&#x20;the&#x20;location&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Costco&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Costco&#x20;is&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;report&#x20;its&#x20;fiscal&#x20;1Q19&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;13&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war 