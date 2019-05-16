< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Taco Bell is opening a taco-themed hotel and resort

Posted May 16 2019 07:37PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 07:38PM CDT Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening. (Taco Bell) opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening. (Taco Bell)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening. (Taco Bell)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407376754-407376729" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening. (Taco Bell)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening. (Taco Bell)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407376754" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Taco Bell is opening a resort hotel. Yes, this is really happening.</p><p>Starting on Aug. 9, fans of the fast-food chain looking to get away from it all can book a room at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, Calif. According to Taco Bell, the hotel will offer several unique menu items that will only be available at the hotel. It will only be open for a limited time, however.</p><p>"Get ready for ‘Bell’hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties, because the Taco Bell Hotel is coming and will give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime," reps for the chain said in a press release obtained by Fox News.</p><p>“From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans. Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist, making this the flavor-filled getaway of 2019," the statement continued.</p><p>The hotel and resort will also reportedly feature a “not-to-miss gift shop,” which will offer exclusive apparel. There will also be an onsite salon which will offer Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hairstyles options.</p><p>The release continued, "from a Forever 21 fashion line to weddings in the Las Vegas flagship Cantina, Taco Bell has long been surprising and delighting fans with unexpected ways to celebrate their love for the brand. At The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, fans will experience something even bigger and bolder, from design and entertainment to craveable food and beyond."</p><p>Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg called the hotel “the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date.”</p><p>The resort will start accepting reservations in June. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SAT to use 'adversity score' for students applying to college</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The College Board, which oversees the SAT exam used by most U.S. colleges during the admissions process, plans to introduce an “adversity score” which takes into consideration the social and economic background of every student.</p><p>The move is likely to reignite the debate over race and class in college admissions.</p><p>The new adversity score is being calculated using 15 factors, including the crime rate and poverty level from the student's high school and neighborhood, The Wall Street Journal first reported .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/columbia-university-to-produce-obama-presidency-oral-history-1" title="Columbia University to produce Obama presidency oral history" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Columbia University to produce Obama presidency oral history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Columbia University Libraries in New York will produce the official oral history of Barack Obama's presidency.</p><p>Obama Foundation officials announced Thursday that the project at The Columbia Center for Oral History Research will provide a record of the decisions, actions and effects of Obama's presidency. The former president is a graduate of Columbia University, which also is home to the oral history of Dwight Eisenhower's presidency. The Obama project also will include former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.</p><p>The University of Hawaii and the University of Chicago will partner on the effort, focusing respectively on Obama's early years in Hawaii and the Obamas' lives in Chicago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" title="Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide. </p><p>The drugstore is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University for the program, called “Walgreens Helping Veterans with Educational and Retail Opportunities,” or HERO. Through the program, Walgreens will also seek to hire veterans into store leadership roles “with opportunities to advance,” the company said. </p><p>“Our stores are the front lines of engagement with our customers and offer the best environment to learn our business as a pharmacy and retailer. Once in a store leadership role, veterans can have an opportunity to advance into other field management and corporate leadership positions,” said Jeff Koziel, Walgreens Senior Vice President of Operations. “In addition to full-time employment, this can lead to a successful and fulfilling career supporting Walgreens' purpose to champion the health and well-being of every community in America.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: District of Columbia Army National Guard noncommissioned officers gather to support two D.C. Guardsmen who are competing in the 2019 Region 2 Best Warrior Competition on May 16, at Camp Dawson, W.Va. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army/Kevin Valentine)" title="190516-Z-GP431-0108_1558054617219-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cafeteria-worker-fired-for-giving-lunch-to-student-who-couldnt-pay-for-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/school%20lunch_1558044344473.jpg_7277718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman stands in line in a cafeteria with her lunch. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="school lunch_1558044344473.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cafeteria worker fired for giving lunch to student who couldn't pay for it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The “Humanwash” was created for the elderly or people with mobility issues who might prefer to bathe by themselves, according to its inventor. (Photo credit: Humanwash / Matti Paaso)" title="Humanwash 16x9 final_1558040423123.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" title="clarisa-desiree figueroa-piotr bobak_1558044811788.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/columbia-university-to-produce-obama-presidency-oral-history-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/17/GETTY%20obama%20smile%20smirk%20wave_1526597067458.jpg_5526824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steffi&#x20;Loos&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Columbia University to produce Obama presidency oral history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;District&#x20;of&#x20;Columbia&#x20;Army&#x20;National&#x20;Guard&#x20;noncommissioned&#x20;officers&#x20;gather&#x20;to&#x20;support&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;Guardsmen&#x20;who&#x20;are&#x20;competing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Region&#x20;2&#x20;Best&#x20;Warrior&#x20;Competition&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;16&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;Camp&#x20;Dawson&#x2c;&#x20;W&#x2e;Va&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x2f;Kevin&#x20;Valentine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/brush-fire-burns-50-acres-of-palatine-forest-preserve" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/palatine%20fire_1558055128232.jpg_7278927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/palatine%20fire_1558055128232.jpg_7278927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/palatine%20fire_1558055128232.jpg_7278927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/palatine%20fire_1558055128232.jpg_7278927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/palatine%20fire_1558055128232.jpg_7278927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emergency&#x20;crews&#x20;battle&#x20;a&#x20;brush&#x20;fire&#x20;that&#x20;ended&#x20;up&#x20;burning&#x20;about&#x20;50&#x20;acres&#x20;of&#x20;grassland&#x20;and&#x20;marshland&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Deer&#x20;Grove&#x20;East&#x20;Forest&#x20;Preserve&#x20;in&#x20;Palatine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Palatine&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brush fire burns 50 acres of Palatine forest preserve</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/dcfs-investigates-death-of-infant-at-woodlawn-playground" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DCFS investigates death of infant at Woodlawn playground</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/taco-bell-is-opening-a-taco-themed-hotel-and-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Taco-Bell-hotel_1558053392961_7278651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taco&#x20;Bell&#x20;is&#x20;opening&#x20;a&#x20;resort&#x20;hotel&#x2e;&#x20;Yes&#x2c;&#x20;this&#x20;is&#x20;really&#x20;happening&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell is opening a taco-themed hotel and resort</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 