Teacher accused of sexual relations with 8th grader

- A former Florida teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, was arrested by deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on charges of lewd or lascivious battery and transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

The relationship is believed to have started in November. A detective responded to the victim’s family’s home Tuesday after the student disclosed the relationship to his parents. The student, an 8th grader, told detectives Peterson would send him nude photos. He said she started coming to his home at night, picking him up around 11 p.m. on several occasions and bringing him back around 1 or 2 a.m. The victim also claimed that Peterson bought him marijuana.

Peterson was taken into custody on a $25,000 bond. She resigned her teaching position at New Smyrna Beach Middle School on Monday, according to the School District.