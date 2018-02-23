Teen with terminal cancer, who married high school sweetheart, has passed away

- A teen battling terminal cancer whose final wish was to marry his high school sweetheart has passed away.

Dustin Snyder 19, married his best friend, Sierra Siveria, in January after doctors gave him just weeks to live. Family members say he passed away while in hospice care at home surrounded by loved ones.

Last month, the community came together to help make their dream wedding come true, from her dress to the cake, the rings, and the venue.

Donations poured in from around the country to help make their day special.

The couple first met in middle school, but the day before Dustin's 18th birthday, he was diagnosed with cancer and Sierra never left his side.

Marrying Sierra was Dustin's dream come true. "Saying 'I do' and being forever in love with Sierra and being with her for the rest of, as long as I have," Dustin told FOX 13 on his wedding day.