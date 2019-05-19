< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, running for office in Florida addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/trayvon-martin-s-mother-sybrina-fulton-running-for-office-in-florida" addthis:title="Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, running for office in Florida"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407783555.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407783555");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407783555-407783100"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sybrina Fulton speaks at the National Town Hall on the second day of the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 13, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Sybrina Fulton speaks at the National Town Hall on the second day of the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 13, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407783555-407783100" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GettyImages-Sybrina-Fulton_1558280000315_7288484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sybrina Fulton speaks at the National Town Hall on the second day of the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 13, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Sybrina Fulton speaks at the National Town Hall on the second day of the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 13, 2018, in Washington, D.C. By Anna Hopkins | Fox News
Posted May 19 2019 10:33AM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 10:34AM CDT

FOX NEWS - The mother of Trayvon Martin, the black teenager killed in a controversial shooting in 2012, has announced she is running for office in Florida after becoming an anti-gun violence activist in the years since her son's death.

Sybrina Fulton announced in a statement on Saturday that she will run for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission. The seat is open in 2020 after term limits will oust current Commissioner Barbara Jordan, pitting Fulton against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert in the election, according to the Miami Herald.

Since being thrust into the national spotlight after 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, Fulton has co-written a book, helped create a non-profit organization in her son's memory and appeared on national television. Zimmerman was acquitted in the case.

"Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer," her statement read. "I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission." The seat is open in 2020 after term limits will oust current Commissioner Barbara Jordan, pitting Fulton against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert in the election, according to the <a href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article230572599.html" target="_blank">Miami Herald.</a></p> <p>Since being thrust into the national spotlight after 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, Fulton has co-written a book, helped create a non-profit organization in her son's memory and appeared on national television. Zimmerman was acquitted in the case.</p> <p>“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” her statement read. “But the work is not done. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019's student debt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 11:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist says his family is providing grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 class at Morehouse College.</p><p>Robert F. Smith made the announcement Sunday morning in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors and elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.</p><p>Smith received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony. He had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school in January, which would fund an endowment scholarship and the creation of a new park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/veteran-87-honored-at-his-publix-job-for-armed-forces-day" title="Veteran, 87, honored at his grocery store for Armed Forces Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/veteran_publlix_celebration_02_051919_1558277830483_7288468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/veteran_publlix_celebration_02_051919_1558277830483_7288468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/veteran_publlix_celebration_02_051919_1558277830483_7288468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/veteran_publlix_celebration_02_051919_1558277830483_7288468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/veteran_publlix_celebration_02_051919_1558277830483_7288468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the last 12 years, the 87-year-old has worked at the supermarket, where he is affectionately known as “Mr. George.” (Publix)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Veteran, 87, honored at his grocery store for Armed Forces Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janine Puhak | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 01:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>( FOX NEWS ) -- One Korean War veteran was recently surprised with a celebration in honor of his military service at the Florida Publix, a surprise that he described as “one of the best days” of his life.</p><p>On May 17, a Publix in the city of Plantation went all-out for a patriotic bash in honor of front-service clerk George Davis, reps for the company told Fox News.</p><p>On Friday morning, Davis’ family, fellow staffers and friends gathered to surprise the octogenarian with a proper salute in honor of Armed Forces Day, which falls this year on May 18.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hero-dog-saves-life-of-newborn-after-teen-mom-buries-boy-alive-in-thailand" title="Hero dog saves life of newborn after teen mom buries boy alive" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A hero dog saved a newborn baby after finding him in a field where the teenage mother buried him alive. (Viral Press)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hero dog saves life of newborn after teen mom buries boy alive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Barnini Chakraborty | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>( FOX NEWS ) -- A dog named Ping Pong is being hailed as a hero in Thailand for helping save the life of a newborn baby after the infant's 15-year-old mother tried to hide the birth by burying the boy alive.</p><p>Ping Pong, who has only three working legs, was seen scratching at some dirt alongside a farmer's field in Korat, located in the northeastern part of the Asian country on Wednesday.</p><p>Ping Pong's owner Usa Nisaika went to check the commotion and found an infant's leg poking up from where the dog was scratching.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/health-officials-confirm-measles-case-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/24/GETTY-measles_1532439789069_5841558_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection. (CDC via Getty Images)" title="GETTY-measles_1532439789069.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials confirm measles case in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/video-15-adorable-ducklings-invade-orlando-car-dealership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/duck%20family_1558212128011.png_7287748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="duck family_1558212128011.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: 15 adorable ducklings invade car dealership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/state-not-alerted-for-weeks-that-woman-may-not-be-baby-s-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez_1558012826549_7273976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photo" title="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez_1558012826549.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State not alerted for weeks that woman may not be baby's mom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stunning-video-shows-kids-driving-off-road-vehicles-on-highway-near-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/%60113_1558273432352_7288511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img 