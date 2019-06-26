< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump calls out Rapinoe for comments about White House visit

Posted Jun 26 2019 04:23PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 04:24PM CDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414892562-414892537"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414892562-414892537" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/122141_1561584200793_7447145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414892562" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump called out U.S. women's national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe after a months-old video was posted on social media in which she used profanity when she said she wasn't going to the White House if the team wins the Women's World Cup.</p> <p>"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team," Trump tweeted Wednesday.</p> <p>The president also tweeted that he will invite the U.S. team "win or lose."</p> <p>Rapinoe's comments came during an interview for a magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited by the prospect of going to the White House. In a video of an interview excerpt posted Tuesday, she can be seen using a profanity when she says she's not going.</p> <p>"We're not gonna be invited," she added.</p> <p>The U.S. team, the defending World Cup champion, plays host France in a quarterfinal match on Friday.</p> <p>Trump's tweets came two days after an interview with The Hill in which he said it wasn't appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.</p> <p>Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to show solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did it before NFL games to protest social and racial injustice. But the United States Soccer Federation then adopted a policy that requires players to stand.</p> <p>Now she stands, but she has been criticized for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.</p> <p>Rapinoe, who is gay, has frequently spoken out about politics and has criticized the Trump administration and its policies in the past.</p> <p>Trump has used Twitter to criticize athletes who disagree with him, including Kaepernick and LeBron James.</p> <p>Teammate Ali Krieger tweeted in support of Rapinoe. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> Elizabeth Warren (Photo by Chuck Kennedy)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elizabeth Warren calls to decriminalize border crossings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the latest 2020 Democrat to be in favor of decriminalizing border crossing as the field of candidates continue to move left on immigration.</p><p>Following in the footsteps of former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, who was the first to call for the decriminalization of migrants who enter the United States at the border without proper documentation, Warren told the Huffington Post that she "agreed" with him.</p><p>"We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future," Warren said in a statement published on Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-women-s-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-says-she-s-not-going-to-the-f-ing-white-house-" title="US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'" data-articleId="414844362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The all-star co-captain of the U.S. Women's soccer team says she's "not going to the f---ing White House" if her team wins the World Cup.</p><p>During an interview with Eight By Eight Magazine on Tuesday, Megan Rapinoe scoffed at a question about whether or not she's "excited" about going to the White House, assuming her team wins the World Cup.</p><p>“I’m not going to the f---ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited... I doubt it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student-mackenzie-lueck" title="Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck" data-articleId="414834406" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/off-duty-cop-shot-outside-bronzeville-elementary-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/off-duty-police-shot_1561553758812_7445682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police gather at the scene where a man was shot June 26, 2019 in the 200 block of East 37th Street | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times" title="off-duty-police-shot_1561553758812.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Off-duty police officer shot in head driving through Chicago</h3> </a> 