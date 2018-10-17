< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Trump is back in New Hampshire, state that buoyed him in '16 Trump is back in New Hampshire, state that buoyed him in '16
Posted Aug 15 2019 06:40PM CDT is back in New Hampshire, state that buoyed him in '16"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424044598.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424044598");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424044598-366878219"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424044598-366878219" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/17/GETTY%20trump%20smile_1539812562088.jpg_6233570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424044598" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump returned Thursday to the state that gave him his first presidential primary victory, looking to once again demonstrate his popularity with New Hampshire's Republican voters and likely take a few cracks at the many Democratic challengers striving to win the state's affection.</p><p>The event at Southern New Hampshire University will give Trump a chance to address the heightened fears about the U.S. economy, fueled by a development in the bond market that has predicted previous recessions. Avoiding an economic slump is critical to Trump's reelection hopes. He told reporters upon departing for New Hampshire that the tariff war has "really bitten into China. They haven't bitten into us at all."</p><p>"I think we're going to have a very long period of wealth and success," Trump asserted. "Other countries are doing very poorly. As you know, China is doing very, very poorly. "</p><p>Earlier Thursday, Trump acknowledged the dramatic stock market plunge the day before.</p><p>"We had a couple of bad days, but we're going to have some very good days 'cause we had to take on China," Trump said on the "New Hampshire Today" radio show.</p><p>New Hampshire, which Trump lost by about 2,700 votes in the 2016 general election, is doing well economically, at least when using broad measures. But beneath the top-line data are clear signs that the prosperity is being unevenly shared, and when the tumult of the Trump presidency is added to the mix, the state's flinty voters may not be receptive to his appeals.</p><p>An August University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found that 42% of New Hampshire adults approve of Trump while 53% disapprove. The poll also showed that 49% approve of Trump's handling of the economy and 44% disapprove.</p><p>Some Democratic presidential campaigns are holding events to capitalize on Trump's trip. Joe Biden's campaign will be setting up down the street from the arena to talk to voters and enlist volunteers. A group for Pete Buttigieg's campaign will gather in nearby Concord to call voters about his support for new gun safety laws. And Cory Booker urged Trump to cancel the speech and instead urge Congress to take immediate action to prevent gun violence.</p><p>How New Hampshire receives the president on Thursday will offer a fresh test of whether voters will give credit to Trump for the state's economy in 2020.</p><p>"I'm not sure any great tax policy that Trump has envisioned or created has helped it," said Tom Rath, a longtime Republican National Convention delegate and former New Hampshire attorney general who backed Republican John Kasich for president in 2016. "I think the climate is good. We're flourishing in large part because Massachusetts is flourishing."</p><p>At 2.4%, New Hampshire's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was among the lowest in the nation. But wage growth is significantly below national gains. Average hourly earnings rose a scant 1.1% in New Hampshire in 2018, lagging the 3% gain nationwide, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.</p><p>In other ways, like the home ownership rate - first in the nation - and median household income - seventh in the U.S. - the state is thriving, according to census data.</p><p>New Hampshire's four Electoral College votes are far below that of key swing states like Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan, but its influence can prove powerful in close election years like 2000, when George W. Bush's victory in the state gave him the edge needed to win the White House.</p><p>David Bates, a 26-year-old construction worker, said there has been "remarkable growth under President Trump." And when it comes to that growth, Trump should "at least partially, definitely," get credit, he said.</p><p>And Robert Burrows, a 34-year-old tire technician, sees a raise and a competing job offer as evidence that the "awesome" economy has helped him.</p><p>"Trump isn't somebody I'd want to marry to my sister or my mother," said Burrows, who originally supported Republican Ben Carson in 2016. "However, that's not what I want him in office for."</p><p>Others feel the economic boasting that is often a trademark of Trump and his allies is undeserved.</p><p>"I don't see where he's helped me," Gary West, a 71-year-old retired steel fabricator who now works as a school bus driver. "Maybe the guy that's got a million dollars he's helped. But I don't feel like he's helped me at all."</p><p>Gino Brogna, a 57-year-old chef manager, described himself as a Republican "by nature," though he isn't "solely stuck to it." He didn't like Democrat Hillary Clinton and recalls feeling as though his 2016 vote for Trump was "something that was necessary."</p><p>It doesn't feel necessary for him again.</p><p>"I don't think that he's true to his word on a lot of things," Brogna said. "I wouldn't vote for him again. More National Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in purchasing Greenland, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in purchasing Greenland, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal .</p><p>Sources within the administration said the president has “repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory.” Trump asked his advisers numerous times throughout various meetings and dinners whether or not the U.S. would be able to acquire Greenland, citing its geopolitical value, according to WSJ.</p><p>The White House and State Department have not made any comments regarding the possible purchase of the region that has a population of 56,000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/white-arkansas-woman-pulls-gun-on-4-black-teens-fundraising-door-to-door" title="White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door" data-articleId="424062560" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police responding to reports of "suspicious persons" found the four children on the ground, with Jerri Kelly, who is white, standing over them holding a gun, Memphis TV station WMC reported" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The wife of an Arkansas jail administrator was arrested and charged with assault several days after police say she pulled a gun on four black teenagers who were going door to door to raise money for their high school football team.</p><p>Police in the eastern Arkansas city of Wynne, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, said the incident happened Aug. 7. Police responding to reports of "suspicious persons" found the four children on the ground, with Jerri Kelly, who is white, standing over them holding a gun, Memphis TV station WMC reported .</p><p>The officer let the children stand up, and they told him they had been selling discount cards to raise money for a school athletic program. The Wynne School District said two of the four children were wearing football jerseys.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/report-plane-carrying-earnhardt-jr-wife-crashes-in-tennessee" title="Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee" data-articleId="423992186" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A plane carrying retired NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed at an airport in Tennessee." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after a plane he was on crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee.</p><p>The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, located outside Bristol near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line. More National Stories
Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/tech%20center%20police%20cpd_1565923245311.jpg_7596511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayor: New CPD center uses tech only thought possible in 'television or movies'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/trump-discusses-possible-commutation-for-blagojevich-he-was-very-harshly-sentenced" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/573440F0AA9344C3AB55AB1704E7B38E_1565923004219_7596197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump discusses possible commutation for Blagojevich: 'He was very harshly sentenced'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-state-trooper-shot-while-serving-warrant-in-northwest-suburbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/E1BBDBC9EF8E4910AE1C7AB2A9519B37_1565922753200_7596194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois state trooper shot while serving warrant in northwest suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-reportedly-asked-his-aides-if-purchasing-greenland-is-a-good-idea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/donald%20trump_1565917427094.jpg_7596156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;greets&#x20;supporters&#x20;during&#x20;campaign&#x20;MAGA&#x20;&#x28;Make&#x20;America&#x20;Great&#x20;Again&#x29;&#x20;rally&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lev&#x20;Radin&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chemical-spill-shuts-down-part-of-indiana-dunes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Indiana&#x20;Dunes&#x20;National&#x20;Lakeshore&#x20;&#x28;public&#x20;domain&#x20;image&#x20;courtesy&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x20;Service&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chemical spill shuts down part of Indiana Dunes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[]; 