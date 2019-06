President Trump visits a church in Virginia. President Trump visits a church in Virginia.

- President Trump made an unannounced visit to a church in Vienna, Virginia, after playing golf Sunday.

Trump stood on the stage of the McLean Bible Churchin khakis and a jacket over a polo shirt and holding a golf hat. The crowd greeted him with applause. After listening to the pastor, he prayed with congregants. His visit lasted 16 minutes, per the pool report.

The pastor did not specifically mention the country's latest mass shooting, which took place in Virginia Beach (about 200 miles from this church) on Friday. A civil engineer who had sent an email saying he resigned killed 12 people at his workplace.