Trump praises groundbreaking of Foxconn plant

MILWAUKEE (AP) - President Donald Trump is praising the groundbreaking for a $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin.

Trump said Thursday that what used to be a field about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee in Mount Pleasant will become one of the largest developments ever built in the world at 20 million square feet (1.9 million square meters).

He says the decision by the Taiwan-based maker of LCD screens and assembler of Apple iPhones shows "America is open for business."

Thousands of construction workers are expected to build the plant, which will eventually employ about 13,000 people.

Trump and other officials including Gov. Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan wielded gold-toned shovels at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the plant on Thursday.