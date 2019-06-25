< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with 'overwhelming force' Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with 'overwhelming force' addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" addthis:title="Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414639213.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414639213-414636740" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Posted Jun 25 2019 12:13PM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 12:19PM CDT

(FoxNews.com) - <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-trump-attacked-by-both-sides-for-not-being-a-war-hawk-on-iran" target="_blank"><strong>President Trump</strong></a> hit back Tuesday at Iran's <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/trump-signs-order-for-targeting-iran-for-more-sanctions" target="_blank"><strong>inflammatory remarks</strong></a> declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”</p> <p>Abbas Mousavi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, had said that newly announced U.S. sanctions against Iranian leadership meant permanently closing the “channel of diplomacy” between the two countries. President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.”</p> <p>“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” Trump said in a late morning tweet. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No More John Kerry & Obama!”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1143529907403788288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Trump lamented that the people of Iran “are suffering and for no reason at all,” stating that the government “spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else.” Trump said that while “Iran’s leadership doesn’t understand the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion,’” they do understand the words “Strength and Power.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone..</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1143529903238893568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>The statements come amid mounting tensions with Iran. The administration imposed new sanctions Monday against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates, after Iran shot down an unmanned American drone last week. That incident led to intense deliberations over a possible U.S. military strike, but Trump revealed last week that he called off such a strike due to the high number of expected casualties.</p> <p>Officials, however, <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions" target="_blank"><strong>confirmed</strong></a> to Fox News that the U.S. military did <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/us-struck-iranian-military-computers-this-week" target="_blank"><strong>carry out a cyberattack</strong></a> against Iranian intelligence in response.</p> <p>Before the drone shoot-down, six oil tankers also had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman, which the U.S. and its Gulf allies <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/us-says-iran-removed-unexploded-mine-from-oil-tanker-1" target="_blank"><strong>blame on Iran</strong></a>.</p> <p>The Trump administration's sanctions were just the latest installation in part of its “maximum pressure campaign” aimed at pushing them to the negotiating table to work out terms for a deal that would be better for the U.S. than the Iran nuclear agreement. Trump pulled out of that deal, hoping to reach a new agreement that would prevent Iran from having ballistic missiles, which were not covered by the old deal entered into by then-President Barack Obama.</p> <p><em>Fox News' Edmund DeMarche and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.</em></p> <p>More on <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-fires-back-at-irans-insulting-statement-warns-any-attack-to-be-met-with-overwhelming-force" target="_blank"><strong>FoxNews.com</strong></a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More National Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Border_official_steps_down_as_outrage_gr_0_7442202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Border_official_steps_down_as_outrage_gr_0_7442202_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Border_official_steps_down_as_outrage_gr_0_7442202_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Border_official_steps_down_as_outrage_gr_0_7442202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Border_official_steps_down_as_outrage_gr_0_7442202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday he is stepping down as his agency is under siege over the discovery of dozens of children in filthy conditions at one of its stations in Texas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Acting head of border agency steps down</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday he is stepping down as his agency is under siege over the discovery of dozens of children in filthy conditions at one of its stations in Texas.</p><p>Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders said in a message to employees that he would resign on July 5. He did not give a reason for leaving his job.</p><p>"Although I will leave it to you to determine whether I was successful, I can unequivocally say that helping support the amazing men and women of CBP has been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of my career," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/wendys-iconic-spicy-chicken-nuggets-are-returning-this-august" title="Wendy's iconic spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August" data-articleId="414633971" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jeepersmedia | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wendy's iconic spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You begged. You pleaded. And Wendy's has answered. </p><p>Wendy's announced this week the date of the official return of the spicy chicken nuggets. </p><p>In a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, the fast food chain hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of fire and spice. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods" title="Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods" data-articleId="414651049" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials have released body camera footage of the moment a newborn baby was found inside a plastic grocery bag in Forsyth County.</p><p>The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it released the footage from the first deputy on the scene the night of Thursday, June 6 in hopes that the video will help them get critical information on the infant's identity.</p><p>Officials found the girl in a plastic bag in woods near Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County after they received a call from residents who heard the child.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/acting-head-of-border-agency-steps-down"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/CBP%20THUMB_1561484073301.jpg_7442031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CBP acting Commissioner John Sanders speaks at a news conference proposing legislation to address the crisis at the southern border at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" title="1144000451_1561484073301-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Top CBP official steps down as outrage grows over children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/illinois-governor-plans-to-sign-recreational-marijuana-bill-2"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Illinois-marijuana_1561462273995_7441060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Illinois-marijuana_1561462273995.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/cyclist-critical-after-hit-and-run-in-river-north"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Divvy_cyclist_in_critical_condition_afte_0_7441055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Divvy_cyclist_in_critical_condition_afte_0_20190625111153"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Divvy cyclist critical after hit-and-run in River North</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-confessed-chicago-killer-out-free-on-bond-in-poland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/e21_1561430581572_7440489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="e21_1561430581572.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Confessed Chicago killer out free on bond in Poland</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/streamwood-bank-robber-suspect_1561483158048_7441963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/streamwood-bank-robber-suspect_1561483158048_7441963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/streamwood-bank-robber-suspect_1561483158048_7441963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/streamwood-bank-robber-suspect_1561483158048_7441963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man&#x20;suspected&#x20;of&#x20;three&#x20;bank&#x20;robberies&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;FBI" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Streamwood bank robber wanted in 2 other heists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;after&#x20;signing&#x20;an&#x20;executive&#x20;order&#x20;imposing&#x20;new&#x20;sanctions&#x20;on&#x20;Iran&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/first-lady-s-spokeswoman-to-be-white-house-press-secretary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie&#x20;Grisham&#x2c;&#x20;communications&#x20;director&#x20;for&#x20;First&#x20;Lady&#x20;Melania&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;arrives&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Lawn&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Al&#x20;Drago&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>First lady's spokeswoman to be White House press secretary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/wendys-iconic-spicy-chicken-nuggets-are-returning-this-august" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/07/wendys_1467915480772_1523681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jeepersmedia&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wendy's iconic spicy chicken nuggets are returning this August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 