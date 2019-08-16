< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424132024" data-article-version="1.0">Tyson recalling 39,000 pounds of chicken after 'extraneous material' found</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424132024" data-article-version="1.0">Tyson recalling 39,000 pounds of chicken after 'extraneous material' found</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424132024" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tyson recalling 39,000 pounds of chicken after 'extraneous material' found&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/tyson-recalling-39-000-pounds-of-chicken-after-extraneous-material-found" data-title="Tyson recalling 39,000 pounds of chicken after 'extraneous material' found" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:29AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:55AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-424132024" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken over a health hazard.</p> <p><a href="https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-084-2019-release" target="_blank"><strong>The recall</strong></a> includes 26-ounce bags of Weaver brand frozen chicken breast patties with rib meat. Some consumers reported finding "extraneous material" in the bags, according to the company.</p> <p>The affected products have plant code "P-13456" near the UPC and a "best if used" by date of Jan. 31, 2020.</p>
<p>Tyson said they were shipped to distribution centers in Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and they were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.</p>
<p>Food safety officials classified the voluntary recall as a "Class I," meaning there is a reasonable probability that using it will cause serious health consequences. They said they’re “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.”</p> <p>The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought, according to officials.</p> <p>Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, officials said.</p> <p>Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson at 855-382-3101.</p> <p>The phone number for the USDA’s meat and poultry hotline is 1-888-674-6854. 