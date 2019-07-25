< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. US prisons chief removed after Epstein's death

Posted Aug 19 2019 12:22PM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 12:25PM CDT class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424545938" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Attorney General William Barr has removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons from his position more than a week after millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while in federal custody. </p><p>Hugh Hurwitz's reassignment Monday comes amid mounting evidence that guards at the chronically understaffed Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York abdicated their responsibility to keep the 66-year-old Epstein from killing himself while he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls. The FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general are investigating his death. </p><p>Barr named Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, the prison agency's director from 1992 until 2003, to replace Hurwitz. Hurwitz is moving to a role as a deputy in charge of the bureau's reentry programs, where he will work with Barr on putting in place the First Step Act, a criminal justice overhaul. </p><p>The bureau has come under intense scrutiny since Epstein's death, with lawmakers and Barr demanding answers about how Epstein was left unsupervised and able to take his own life on Aug. 10 while held at one of the most secure federal jails in America. </p><p>A statement from Barr gave no specific reason for the reassignment. But Barr said last week that officials had uncovered "serious irregularities" and was angry that staff members at the jail had failed to "adequately secure this prisoner." </p><p>He ordered bureau last Tuesday to temporarily reassign the warden , Lamine N'Diaye, to a regional office and the two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were placed on administrative leave. </p><p>Those guards on Epstein's unit failed to check on him every half hour, as required, and are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they had, according to several people familiar with the matter. Both guards were working overtime because of staffing shortages, the people said. </p><p>Multiple people familiar with operations at the jail say Epstein was taken off the watch after about a week and put back in a high-security housing unit where he was less closely monitored, but still supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.</p><p>They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.</p><p>Hurwitz is a longtime bureaucrat who joined the bureau in 1998. He had also served in the Education Department, the Food and Drug Administration and worked for NASA's office of inspector general. He returned to the prison agency in 2015 and was appointed acting director by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018. </p><p>He also weathered through the death of Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, who was killed in a federal prison in West Virginia in October, just after he was transferred there. Lawmakers, advocates and even prison guards had been sounding the alarm about dangerous conditions there for years, but there has been no public indication that federal prison officials took any action to address the safety concerns. Bulger's killing was the third at the facility within six months.</p><p>As director of the bureau, Hurwitz was responsible for overseeing 122 facilities, 37,000 staff member and about 184,000 inmates. </p><p>Hawk Sawyer was the first woman to lead the agency and held a number of jobs during nearly 27 years there. Omar, Tlaib criticize Israel's democracy and its 'occupation' of Palestine" data-articleId="424585994" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reps. Omar and Tlaib&nbsp;discussed Israel&#39;s democracy and its occupation of Palestine Monday during a news conference.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reps. Omar, Tlaib criticize Israel's democracy and its 'occupation' of Palestine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib hosted a press conference Monday to condemn the Israeli government's decision to bar the congresswomen from their official visit to Israel scheduled to begin today.</p><p>Omar began the conference by saying the two congresswomen planned to meet with Israeli representatives, security and the United Nations while in the country, contrary to a statement released by President Benjamin Netanyahu from last week that said the two did not plan to visit Israel.</p><p>Omar added that this trip was similar to another official U.S. visit by members of congress in 2016. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix" title="Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix" data-articleId="424558313" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WTTG" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 01:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fresh produce ok, live frog in said produce not so much!</p><p>A family from Wisconsin was in for a surprise come dinnertime when they found a live frog in their boxed salad mix.</p><p>All jokes aside, you can hear a family member freaking out in the background. At one point, Karlie gets a little jumpy herself when a fella named Gordon proceeds to touch the mix. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/valley-women-claim-botched-lip-injections-caused-severe-infection" title="Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection" data-articleId="424562022" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KSAZ" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They're all the rage for some women - pouty lips. To get the look, they're paying to have lip injections. Which works out for most, but several Valley women are dealing with a nightmare after their lip injections were botched. We want to warn you - the photos you're about to see are pretty graphic.</p><p>We spoke to seven girls who say they went to the house willingly to get lip injections. They tell us they had been recommended by other people who have gone previously and had good results. What these girls have in common is August third. They didn't know each other beforehand but met after their lips were infected. </p><p>Again, we want to warn that these images are graphic. Swelling, cold sores, puss, and much more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/national', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/national', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/national', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/national', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/national', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424545938'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 