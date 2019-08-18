This story was reported from Chicago.
Posted Aug 18 2019 08:49PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 08:55PM CDT
A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures — including taking him to hospitals more than 320 times — has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child, according to a report.
Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty this past Thursday in Dallas County court, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Posted Aug 18 2019 06:32PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 06:48PM CDT
Police say a man accused of making what they believe was a threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram has been arrested on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.
New Middletown police say they arrested 20-year-old James Reardon, Jr., at his home Saturday in the Mahoning County village. WKBN-TV reports Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio said Reardon allegedly posted a video last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with the caption: "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O'Rearedon."
The post was tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. Authorities say the Instagram account was Reardon's.
Posted Aug 18 2019 06:31PM CDT
Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area Walmart on Sunday, but police say they were just buying ammunition for target practice.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Sgt. Jake Becchina says the men were cooperative and were released because they hadn't violated Missouri law.
Shopper Clennon Jones said he saw officers speed into the parking lot and one jumped out with shotgun in hand. Jones says shoppers streamed out of the store and warned others not to enter.