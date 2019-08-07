< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="journal-content-article"> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422652692" class="mod-wrapper Wisconsin man confesses to murdering wife 13 years after she went missing, cops say murdering wife 13 years after she went missing, cops say" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/wisconsin-man-confesses-to-murdering-wife-13-years-after-she-went-missing-cops-say" addthis:title="Wisconsin man confesses to murdering wife 13 years after she went missing, cops say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422652692.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Keith Comfort walked into a police station on Sunday and admitted to killing his wife Megan Shultz 13 years to the day of the slaying. (City of Lake Geneva Police Department/Missouri State Highway Patrol)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Keith Comfort walked into a police station on Sunday and admitted to killing his wife Megan Shultz 13 years to the day of the slaying. (City of Lake Geneva Police Department/Missouri State Highway Patrol)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Keith Comfort walked into a police station on Sunday and admitted to killing his wife Megan Shultz 13 years to the day of the slaying. (City of Lake Geneva Police Department/Missouri State Highway Patrol)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422652692-422652667" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/Megan-Shultz2_1565202577299_7578635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Keith Comfort walked into a police station on Sunday and admitted to killing his wife Megan Shultz 13 years to the day of the slaying. (City of Lake Geneva Police Department/Missouri State Highway Patrol)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Keith Comfort walked into a police station on Sunday and admitted to killing his wife Megan Shultz 13 years to the day of the slaying. (City of Lake Geneva Police Department/Missouri State Highway Patrol)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422652692" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Thirteen years to the day his wife was last seen alive in Missouri, a man strolled into a police station in Wisconsin on Sunday and admitted to <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/wisconsin-murdering-wife-confesses-police" target="_blank"><strong>killing her</strong></a>, according to officials.</p><p>The Lake Geneva Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook that 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort walked into the police department at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, and "implicated himself" in the death of Megan Nicole Shultz. Shultz was 24-years-old when she reported missing in Boone County, Missouri to the Columbia Police Department on Aug. 5, 2006.</p><p>"The circumstances where you have someone come into a police station and accept responsibility 13 years later, yes, that is a long time in a different state," Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight told FOX6. "That is unusual."</p><p>Sunday was the 13th anniversary of Shultz's disappearance when she was last seen Aug. 4, 2006, leaving the couple's Columbia apartment.</p><p>At the time of her disappearance, Comfort told police that Shultz left on foot, officials <a href="https://www.como.gov/CMS/pressreleases/view.php?id=6293" target="_blank"><strong>said in a news release</strong></a>. Less than three weeks after she went missing, Comfort filed for divorce.</p><p>In <a href="https://fox6now.com/2019/08/06/very-troubled-13-years-later-lake-geneva-police-say-man-confessed-to-murder-of-wife-in-missouri/" target="_blank"><strong>court documents obtained by FOX6</strong></a>, Comfort told authorities in Wisconsin that Shultz was "frantic," "yelling," and "swinging her arms at him" after the couple got into a fight about an alleged drug deal 13 years ago. Comfort told police in a probable cause statement he grabbed Shultz and "took her to the ground, and strangled her" before placing her body in a garbage bag that he tossed in a dumpster.</p><p>He later told officers that he only filed a missing person's report the next day after his mother-in-law, Debra Shultz, asked him where her daughter's whereabouts.</p><p>"Keith had it down to an art of lying and smiling," she <a href="https://wkow.com/news/top-stories/2019/08/05/wisconsin-man-arrested-for-cold-case-homicide/" target="_blank"><strong>told WKOW</strong></a> on Monday.</p><p>Debra Shultz said in the years after her daughter went missing, she remained suspicious about Comfort.</p><p>"Keith could smile and put on the charm, but he was a very troubled young man," she told the television station.</p><p>After filing for divorce, Comfort eventually remarried and moved to Wisconsin before divorcing again a year ago, according to FOX6. He was living in a long-stay motel in Lake Geneva before walking into the police station on Sunday.</p><p>After Comfort made his confession, detectives from the Columbia Police Department traveled to Wisconsin on Monday. More National Stories Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration. Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Posted Aug 07 2019 06:55PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 07:01PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.

Posts from a Twitter account that appeared to belong to Connor Betts, the 24-year-old Dayton shooter, endorsed communism, bemoaned Trump's election and supported Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president. Betts killed nine people including his sister Sunday before officers fatally shot him.

"If you look at Dayton, that was a person that supported, I guess you would say, Bernie Sanders, I understood; antifa, I understood; Elizabeth Warren, I understood," Trump said. Sam's Club unveils its version of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries

By Austin Williams

Posted Aug 07 2019 06:15PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 07:36PM CDT

Craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? Sam's Club just rolled out its version of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries.

Sam's Club's in-house brand Member's Mark put its own spin on the iconic breaded chicken sandwich, but it looks nearly identical to Chick-fil-A's flagship product. The package even features the Sam's Club sandwiches dressed with pickle slices, just like the real thing.

The membership-only retail warehouse club says these "soon-to-be-member faves" are just as tasty and addictive as the drive-thru favorites. Sam’s Club just rolled out its version of Chick-fil-A’s iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sam's Club unveils its version of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? Sam’s Club just rolled out its version of Chick-fil-A’s iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries.</p><p>Sam's Club's in-house brand Member's Mark put its own spin on the iconic breaded chicken sandwich, but it looks nearly identical to Chick-fil-A's flagship product. All clear given at USA Today headquarters after reports of armed ex-employee inside building, police

Posted Aug 07 2019 11:53AM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 02:57PM CDT

MCLEAN, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating after an armed ex-employee was reported by a 911 caller from inside the Gannett building in McLean – the headquarters of the national newspaper USA Today — Wednesday morning. 

The incident was first reported at 11:56 a.m. Police searched the building floor by floor and cleared out employees during the search, but many employees self-evacuated early in the incident.

Police stressed during the search that there had been no reports of shots being fired or anyone being injured. Kinzinger says he supports gun control measures in light of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-squad-car-crashes-into-tree-on-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/cpd%20squad%20car%20crash%20tree_1565230054933.jpg_7580060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cpd squad car crash tree_1565230054933.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 CPD officers injured after crashing into tree in park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/photo-of-hotel-coffee-maker-allegedly-shows-fungus-mold-this-is-why-you-check"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/cup%20of%20coffee_1565224196068.jpg_7580008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Man holds a cup of coffee. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="cup of coffee_1565224196068.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 