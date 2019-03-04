< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fnational%2Fwoman-bitten-by-stray-kitten-billed-by-hospital-for-48k-my-funeral-would-have-been-cheaper width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman bitten by stray kitten billed by hospital for $48K: 'My funeral would have been cheaper' id="story-headline0" data-article-id="392987436" data-article-version="1.0">Woman bitten by stray kitten billed by hospital for $48K: ‘My funeral would have been cheaper'</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-392987436-392987401"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/04/1_1551751864252_6852798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/04/1_1551751864252_6852798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-392987436-392987401" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/04/1_1551751864252_6852798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" By Madeline Farber | Fox News data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/04/1_1551751864252_6852798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Woman bitten by stray kitten billed by hospital for $48K: ‘My funeral would have been cheaper'&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/04/1_1551751864252_6852798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/woman-bitten-by-stray-kitten-billed-by-hospital-for-48k-my-funeral-would-have-been-cheaper" data-title="Woman bitten by stray kitten billed by hospital for $48K: ‘My funeral would have been cheaper'" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/woman-bitten-by-stray-kitten-billed-by-hospital-for-48k-my-funeral-would-have-been-cheaper" addthis:title="Woman bitten by stray kitten billed by hospital for $48K: ‘My funeral would have been cheaper'"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var Posted Mar 04 2019 08:12PM CST
Updated Mar 04 2019 08:13PM CST $50,000 medical bill after she was bitten by a stray <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/lifestyle/pets" target="_blank">kitten</a>.</p><p>Jeannette Parker, 44, <a href="https://khn.org/news/biologist-faces-48512-bill-for-rabies-shot-after-cat-bite/" target="_blank">told Kaiser Health News (KHN)</a> she noticed an emaciated black kitten on a road just outside Florida’s Everglades National Park in September. Feeling sorry for the sickly-looking feline, Parker offered it some tuna she had in her car.</p><p>But the kitten didn’t take kindly to Parker, literally biting the hand that fed it.</p><p>“It broke my skin with his teeth,” she said.</p><p>Worried the cat may have infected her with rabies, she drove to the health department near her home in the Florida Keys, but it was closed. So, the biologist decided to go to Mariners Hospital, where she was treated in the emergency room and received two types of injections and an antibiotic for the bite.</p><p>All was well — until Parker was billed by the hospital for $48,512.</p><p>The majority of the cost — $46,422 — was for one preventative medication known as rabies immune globulin, which, according to KHN, is “ an antibody that kick-starts the immune system to provide protection from the virus until the vaccine kicks in.” Parker was administered 12 milliliters of rabies immune globulin.</p><p>Shocked, Parker began researching the typical cost of the medication.</p><p>"I saw that immune globulin was expensive, but it wasn't that expensive," she said. "I sat on it for a while because I was upset. Finally, I went by the hospital to confirm, and they said, 'Yes, that is right.'"</p><p>The average cost of rabies immune globulin, according to KHN, is $361.26 per milliliter. WWE legend King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Elgin CC police officer put on leave
Severely injured man found on Red Line train
Unseasonably cold temps to continue till Saturday
Illinois saw cold, stormy February News
Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Business
Health
Editorial
Weather
Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings
Good Day
Jakes Takes
Backseat Rider
Conversations in Health
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies!
About Us
News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
About Us
Jobs at FOX 32
Contact Us 