Officers need your help finding package thief

- Police need your help finding a holiday Grinch in LaGrange.

LaGrange Police released a security video of a suspect stealing a package off a front porch in the middle of the day.

The crime happened on Deal Drive, officials said.

The suspect has a tattoo that could be easily identifiable on their lower back and drives a truck.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crime or the identity of this person to call Officer Scott at (706) 883-2603 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.