Police: Dalton teacher in custody after firing handgun at school

- Authorities have taken a teacher into custody they say he fired a handgun at a Dalton school.

The incident happened at Dalton High School. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shot or shots fired at the school early Wednesday morning.

The teacher who the police say fired the gun inside a Georgia classroom taught social studies and was the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team.

Dalton police tweeted that 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson has been taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with police. Authorities say he was inside a locked classroom with no students present when he apparently fired a handgun.

According to officials, he apparently brought the gun, a snub-nosed .38 revolver, onto campus in his computer case.

Police currently say they do not know his movie, and that he hasn't told their investigators any motivation for his actions. The only injury reported was a student who hurt their ankle running during the evacuation of Dalton High School.

In a press conference, officials said that Davidson surrendered after the School Resource officer talked him out of his classroom.

He has now been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.

Police stressed that no other students were injured. Those students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.