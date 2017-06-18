< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421835994" data-article-version="1.0">Family told Chinese scholar's body may be in Illinois landfill</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421835994" class="social-share"> </ul> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> of slain Chinese scholar speak to jury</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP)</strong> - The family of a visiting Chinese scholar whose body was never recovered after a former University of Illinois doctoral student kidnapped and killed her has been told the woman's remains may be in a landfill in eastern Illinois, an attorney for the slain scholar's family said Friday.</p><p>In a statement, attorney Steve Beckett said the family of Yingying Zhang was notified by prosecutors that Brendt Christensen's attorneys provided information that led investigators to think the "potential site" of the remains is the landfill in Vermilion County along the Illinois-Indiana border. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office, Sharon Paul, declined to comment on Beckett's statement.</p><p>Christensen was convicted in federal court last month and sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.</p><p>Authorities have told family members of Zhang, who vanished in 2017, that she was likely dead. From the time they arrived from China, family members have made it clear that their goal was to recover the remains and bring them back to their country for burial. And after jurors sentenced Christensen, they stood before the news cameras outside the Peoria courthouse where the trial was held to beg him to reveal the location of the 26-year-old woman's remains.</p><p>"If you have any humanity left in your soul, please end our torment," said Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang. "Please let us bring Yingying home."</p><p>Prosecutors say Christensen beat Zhang to death with a baseball bat before decapitating her. He never testified during the trial and has never told authorities what he did with her remains. Prosecutors have acknowledged that they considered a plea deal with Christensen after his 2017 arrest in which they would abandon plans to seek the death penalty if he divulged what he did with the remains and where they could be found.</p><p>Christensen's attorneys suggested that a deal should be contingent only on Christensen's providing information about her remains and not the actual recovery of the remains because Christensen had no control over whether the remains could be found. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 charged after Chicago police stop car with assault rifles inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people are in custody after an assault weapons bust in Chicago.</p><p>Police say a tactical sergeant heard gunshots near 69th and Dorchester at about 1 a.m. Friday morning. They saw a car leaving the scene and tried to stop it. The car took off, but hit a parked vehicle and a tree.</p><p>Inside the suspects' car, police found three fully loaded AK-47 style rifles and ammunition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/toddler-wounded-in-shooting-in-chicago-s-englewood-neighborhood-police-say" title="5-year-old shot in the leg, two people stabbed in Englewood, police say" data-articleId="421927965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-year-old shot in the leg, two people stabbed in Englewood, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 5-year-old was shot and two people were stabbed Friday in Englewood on the South Side.</p><p>The child was struck in the leg and two adults were stabbed about 7:30 p.m., in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to preliminary details from Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi and fire officials.</p><p>The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, officials said. The two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-libertyville-moves-to-ban-retail-pot-sales-reparations-bill" title="Flannery Fired Up: Libertyville moves to ban retail pot sales; Reparations bill" data-articleId="421919928" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Let's get fired up!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flannery Fired Up: Libertyville moves to ban retail pot sales; Reparations bill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago reporter who has been almost alone in writing about the area’s struggling real estate market says soaring property taxes are the “number one reason.” He joins us on this edition of Flannery Fired Up.</p><p>Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business, said home sales in Chicago fell by nearly eight percent in the first half of 2019. Sales of homes priced at more than $1 million fell by nearly 15 percent, Rodkin said. That’s the market segment targeted by local politicians for a series of tax increases. Mayor Lightfoot has not yet revealed her plan for closing a city budget shortfall that may surpass a billion dollars. An additional billion dollars will also soon be needed for public employee pensions. Lightfoot has declared tax increases are “inevitable.”</p><p>Rodkin has chronicled dramatic declines in sales prices for specific homes all across Chicago and the suburbs. 