Richard Boykin may run against Kim Foxx: 'she's been a total failure' By Mike Flannery
Posted Jul 30 2019 08:46PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 09:29PM CDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 09:52PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421214162-421228612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421214162" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - A former Cook County commissioner plans to announce in September whether he will try to unseat State's Attorney Kim Foxx.</p><p>“I think she's been more concerned about what goes on in Hollywood, California, than what goes on in Harvey, Illinois,” said Richard Boykin.</p><p>A longtime congressional chief of staff, Boykin’s one of several Democrats now trying to line up enough financial and political support to run against Foxx in the Democratic primary next march.</p><p>“In terms of being a voice, an advocate for victims of violence, I think she's been a total failure,” Boykin said.</p><p>Boykin spoke by telephone shortly after a half-dozen Foxx supporters praised her for what they said was a 19-percent decline in sentences for felony convictions last year. They said the number one reason is that Foxx has effectively freed many shoplifters. Angry retailers, on the other hand, complain off-camera that professional shoplifting rings are now exploiting the state's attorney's decision.</p><p>“Implementation of a policy of not charging people with retail theft in cases valued at less than $1,000. Now, her predecessor, Anita Alvarez, charged felonies in cases valued at $300,” said Reverend David Thornton of The People’s Lobby.</p><p>In a written statement, Foxx said she is proud of her record and took credit for a reduction in violence. Woman reported missing from Grand Crossing
Posted Jul 31 2019 12:19PM CDT
A 31-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Brandi Brown was last seen July 26 in the area near the 7800 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago police.
She frequently visits the area near the 7200 block of South Rockwell in Marquette Park and Gary, Indiana, police said.

Shelter in place issued due to fire at Exxon facility in Baytown
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 11:09AM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 01:06PM CDT
An explosion and fire have erupted at the Exxon facility in Baytown, located about 30 miles east of Houston.
At least six people have suffered non-life threatening injuries, and are being evaluated.

Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 11:30AM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 12:32PM CDT
Wednesday is National Avacado Day, and customers at Chipotle can get free guacamole to celebrate -- but there's a catch.
The restaurant chain says it won't charge extra for guac on July 31, but only for customers who place their orders online or from the Chipotle app.
The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entree. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman reported missing from Grand Crossing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 31-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.</p><p>Brandi Brown was last seen July 26 in the area near the 7800 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago police.</p><p>She frequently visits the area near the 7200 block of South Rockwell in Marquette Park and Gary, Indiana, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/fire-at-exxon-facility-in-baytown-no-shelter-in-place" title="Shelter in place issued due to fire at Exxon facility in Baytown" data-articleId="421331286" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shelter in place issued due to fire at Exxon facility in Baytown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:09AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An explosion and fire have erupted at the Exxon facility in Baytown, located about 30 miles east of Houston.</p><p></p><p>At least six people have suffered non-life threatening injuries, and are being evaluated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/get-free-guacamole-at-chipotle-for-national-avocado-day" title="Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day" data-articleId="421345352" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wednesday is National Avacado Day, and customers at Chipotle can get free guacamole to celebrate -- but there's a catch.</p><p>The restaurant chain says it won't charge extra for guac on July 31, but only for customers who place their orders online or from the Chipotle app.</p><p>The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entree.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-steals-car-crashes-into-jackson-blue-line-entrance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_steals_car__crashes_into_Jackson_Blu_0_7561969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_steals_car__crashes_into_Jackson_Blu_0_20190731111022"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man steals car, crashes into Jackson Blue Line entrance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/richard-boykin-may-run-against-kim-foxx"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kim foxx richard boykin_1564541176243.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Richard Boykin may run against Kim Foxx: 'she's been a total failure'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/family-demands-answers-6-years-after-brothers-found-murdered-in-evanston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/evanston%20cigar%20shop%20murders_1564539908552.jpg_7561260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="evanston cigar shop murders_1564539908552.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands answers 6 years after brothers found murdered in Evanston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/reward-doubles-to-12k-in-murders-of-2-anti-violence-volunteers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/50B5F76B0B88433DAABA5CB569F1A8C8_1564539209808_7561251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chantelle grant murdered mothers MASK"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reward doubles to $12K in murders of 2 anti-violence volunteers</h3> </a> </li> Most Recent

Shelter in place issued due to fire at Exxon facility in Baytown

Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day

Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart

Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case

Illinois city pushing to demolish home where A.J. Freund was killed src="" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="chipotle guacamole getty 476810321_1564590563777-401385"/> </figure> <h3>Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-seek-woman-who-urinated-on-potatoes-in-pa-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania." title="KSAZ walmart potatoes_1564488351254.jpg-408200.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-upholds-decision-to-appoint-special-prosecutor-in-jussie-smollett-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Photo: GETTY" title="GETTY jussie smollett_1553738799046.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-city-pushing-to-demolish-home-where-aj-freund-was-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="freund home 14"/> </figure> <h3>Illinois city pushing to demolish home where A.J. 