Sheriff bans sex offenders from Irma shelters, "Go to Jail instead"

- While warning residents to seek shelter, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has warned sex offenders they face arrest if they seek shelter as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. “If you go to a shelter for Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed,” tweeted Judd.

“We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sex offenders and predators. Period.”

We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period. https://t.co/DlhqjqFrkM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017