Taco Bell is America's favorite Mexican restaurant, according to survey

- America's favorite Mexican restaurant is... Taco Bell, according to a recent survey.

If that sounds suspect to you, it's likely because the survey only gave voters mainstream restaurant options.

The survey, from Harris Poll, asked people to choose from a list of seven fast-food or fast-casual restaurants : Chipotle, Moe's Southwest Grill, Qdoba, Baja Fresh, Del Taco and Taco Bell.

Taco Bell won 'Brand of the Year' for the first time since Harris Poll started its EquiTrend Study 30 years ago.Moe's won Brand of the Year for 2016 and 2017 and Chipotle took the top spot in years prior.

The chains are judged on three qualities: familiarity, quality, and future consideration.

The 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study is based on a sample of 77,031 U.S. consumers at least 15 years old surveyed online, in English, from January 3 to February 15, 2018.

