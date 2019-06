- A teenage girl has been reported missing from Riverdale on the Far South Side.

Kenya Smith, 15, was last seen June 22 in the 13300 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

Smith is 5-feet-5 and sometimes visits the 7500 block of South Racine Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.