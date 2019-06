- A teenage girl has been reported missing from Old Town on the North Side.

Jewelya Daugherty, 17, was last seen May 30 in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, a short-sleeved black shirt with white designs, black shorts and a white pair of hightop Air Force 1 shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.