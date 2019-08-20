< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas man allegedly tied boy, 6, to garage door using dog leash, hit him in the legs with hammer hammer" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/texas-man-allegedly-tied-boy-6-to-garage-door-using-dog-leash-hit-him-in-the-legs-with-hammer-han" addthis:title="Texas man allegedly tied boy, 6, to garage door using dog leash, hit him in the legs with hammer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424718299.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424718299");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424718299-424718244"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronnie Shane Winans, 25, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a child with intent to commit bodily injury last week after a days-long investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ronnie Shane Winans, 25, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a child with intent to commit bodily injury last week after a days-long investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424718299-424718244" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Aug 20 2019 10:24AM CDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 10:29AM CDT story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424718299" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Texas man was arrested on child abuse charges after he allegedly used a dog leash to tie a 6-year-old to a garage door and hit the child with a hammer, resulting in visible "contusions" to his legs, police said.</p><p>Ronnie Shane Winans, 25, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a child with intent to commit bodily injury last week after a days-long investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office found that he repeatedly abused a family relative over an undetermined period of time, the <a href="https://www.gosanangelo.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/17/injured-san-angelo-child-tied-garage-door-dog-leash-beaten-hammer/2034878001/" target="_blank"><strong>San Angelo Standard-Times reported.</strong></a></p><p>According to an affidavit obtained by the paper, police went to a residence on August 8 after receiving a report about child abuse in the home. A woman claimed that she noticed her son had visible bruises on both legs but the boy wouldn't say how he got them.</p><p>The responding officer took a look at the marks and noticed several linear bruises that were "consistent with blunt force trauma," court documents revealed.</p><p>During his observations, the victim reportedly told the deputy that a male relative "tied him to a door with a dog leash."</p><p>The following day, a second witness spoke to investigators and alleged that the boy was tied to a garage door by the waist while a man, later identified as Winans, went to the store. Winans told police in a subsequent interview that he did tie the boy to a leash but only "in an attempt to keep him from leaving the corner," the Standard-Times reported.</p><p>He claimed the leash "was not tight."</p><p>But a court affidavit stated that the boy told police the leash was so tight he "could not breathe." It reportedly left a temporary mark on the victim's waist. A witness told police that the boy was tied up for "maybe 15 minutes."</p><p>Other reports of abuse surfaced during the police investigation. The boy claimed that clothes hangers and bottles were thrown at him but he declined to say why telling authorities only "I was just asleep … and things happen."</p><p>A witness told police that she also witnessed Winans allegedly hit the child on his legs using the handle of a hammer, according to the affidavit.</p><p>A search of the home turned up both a leash and a hammer that matched the descriptions of the objects allegedly used to harm the child, with one officer noting that the handle of the hammer "was consistent with the size and shape of the contusions" on the boy's legs.</p><p>It was not immediately clear what the relationship between Winans and the victim was, but court documents obtained by the Standard-Times quote the boy referring to the suspect as "Daddy."</p><p>If convicted, Winans could face up to 10 years in prison.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-boy-garage-door-leash-hammer-police" target="_blank"><strong>MORE AT FOXNEWS.COM</strong></a></p> </div> More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire crews rescue window washer dangling from River North high-rise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fire officials rescued a window washer who was hanging from a high-rise building Tuesday in River North.</p><p>Officers were dispatched at 12:08 p.m. for reports of the window washer hanging from the 53rd floor of the building near Dearborn and Ontario streets, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Fire rescue crews were able to secure the person and pull him up onto the roof of the building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/runaway-air-mattresses-take-flight-during-outdoor-movie-event-in-denver" title="Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver" data-articleId="424737739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An outdoor movie event took a wild turn in Denver when strong winds blew dozens of air mattresses through a park, with some even landing in a nearby pool.</p><p>Robb Manes says he was at the pool when an air mattress flew into a fence. After a second and third mattress came tumbling into the fence, Manes grabbed his camera and witnessed dozens of air mattresses blowing through the park.</p><p>"We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area," Manes said in a YouTube post . "When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/judge-orders-veterans-charity-accused-of-misappropriating-funds-to-cease-operations" title="Judge orders veterans' charity accused of misappropriating funds to cease operations" data-articleId="424732353" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge orders veterans' charity accused of misappropriating funds to cease operations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 11:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Cook County judge has barred a Lombard-based charity from collecting donations after ruling the group and its founders misappropriated money solicited to help veterans.</p><p>Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson entered the court order Aug. 14 prohibiting the Veterans Christian Network from operating and its founders, Todd and Priscilla Olshefski, from fundraising or engaging in future charitable activities, according to a statement from the Illinois attorney general's office.</p><p>The ruling resolved a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office accusing VCN and its directors of violating state charity laws by misusing money they collected. More Stories He and his wife are often at odds as to whether or not the air conditioner should be running. (Photo by Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)" title="Thermostat78_Banner_Getty_1566266183162-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Federal energy program suggests keeping thermostat set at 78 degrees — 82 while you sleep</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/runaway-air-mattresses-take-flight-during-outdoor-movie-event-in-denver" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/1%20_OP_3_CP__1566322642609.jpg_7604682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/washing-or-rinsing-raw-chicken-puts-you-at-risk-for-illness-says-usda-study" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Washing or rinsing raw chicken puts you at risk for illness, says USDA study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/judge-orders-veterans-charity-accused-of-misappropriating-funds-to-cease-operations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Priscilla%20Todd%20Olshefski_1556913365099.jpg_7216748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge orders veterans' charity accused of misappropriating funds to cease operations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/biden-slams-trump-as-erratic-vicious-bullying-in-first-2020-tv-ad" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1161614848_1566316112788_7604606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1161614848_1566316112788_7604606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1161614848_1566316112788_7604606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1161614848_1566316112788_7604606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1161614848_1566316112788_7604606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEAR&#x20;LAKE&#x2c;&#x20;IOWA&#x20;-&#x20;August&#x20;9&#x3a;&#x20;2020&#x20;Democratic&#x20;candidate&#x20;for&#x20;President&#x20;former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;Iowa&#x20;voters&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Iowa&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Wing&#x20;Ding&#x20;in&#x20;Clear&#x20;Lake&#x2c;&#x20;Iowa&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;August&#x2c;&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Melina&#x20;Mara&#x2f;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden slams Trump as ‘erratic, vicious, bullying' in first 2020 TV ad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-man-allegedly-tied-boy-6-to-garage-door-using-dog-leash-hit-him-in-the-legs-with-hammer-han" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/ronnie_1566314644409_7604366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronnie&#x20;Shane&#x20;Winans&#x2c;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;suspicion&#x20;of&#x20;injuring&#x20;a&#x20;child&#x20;with&#x20;intent&#x20;to&#x20;commit&#x20;bodily&#x20;injury&#x20;last&#x20;week&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;days-long&#x20;investigation&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Tom&#x20;Green&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas man allegedly tied boy, 6, to garage door using dog leash, hit him in the legs with hammer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 