Video shows person knocking over, damaging DC traffic camera

- Investigators have released new video of a person seen damaging a traffic camera last week in the District.

D.C. police believe the person shown in the video is responsible for damaging nearly a dozen traffic cameras on Tuesday, February 20. The incidents were reported in areas of Southeast and Northeast D.C.

The video was taken from a nearby surveillance camera and shows a person exiting a vehicle then knocking over a camera in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

Police say cameras were damaged at these locations:

-DC 295 Northeast .1 Mile South of Eastern Avenue - South Bound

-800 block of Ridge Road, Southeast - Northwest Bound

-DC 295 Northeast .1 Mile South of Eastern Avenue - North Bound

-3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast - Northwest Bound

-3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive, Northeast - South Bound

-600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast - South Bound

-2200 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast - Southeast Bound

-1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast - South Bound

-800 block Eastern Avenue, Northeast - East Bound

-1200 block Eastern Avenue, Northeast - Southeast Bound

-Fort Lincoln Drive - North Bound at 31st Street, Northeast

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.