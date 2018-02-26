Video shows person knocking over, damaging DC traffic camera
WASHINGTON - Investigators have released new video of a person seen damaging a traffic camera last week in the District.
D.C. police believe the person shown in the video is responsible for damaging nearly a dozen traffic cameras on Tuesday, February 20. The incidents were reported in areas of Southeast and Northeast D.C.
The video was taken from a nearby surveillance camera and shows a person exiting a vehicle then knocking over a camera in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.
Police say cameras were damaged at these locations:
-DC 295 Northeast .1 Mile South of Eastern Avenue - South Bound
-800 block of Ridge Road, Southeast - Northwest Bound
-DC 295 Northeast .1 Mile South of Eastern Avenue - North Bound
-3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast - Northwest Bound
-3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive, Northeast - South Bound
-600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast - South Bound
-2200 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast - Southeast Bound
-1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast - South Bound
-800 block Eastern Avenue, Northeast - East Bound
-1200 block Eastern Avenue, Northeast - Southeast Bound
-Fort Lincoln Drive - North Bound at 31st Street, Northeast
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
DC replacing one of 11 speed cameras vandalized last week. @DCPoliceDept released surveillance video of the guy knocking one of them over. We’re live with the story on #GoodDayat9a @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/iihpLwWTTz— Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) February 26, 2018